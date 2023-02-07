New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market to Register Sustainable Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027, Predicts DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market, the increase in demand for hemodynamic monitoring systems is chiefly due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. In addition, the escalating burden of geriatric patients, increasing sedentary lifestyles, and increasing awareness programs regarding cardiovascular diseases are anticipated to drive the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market in the forthcoming years.

DelveInsight’s Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading hemodynamic monitoring systems companies’ market shares, challenges, hemodynamic monitoring systems market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key hemodynamic monitoring systems companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market during the forecast period.

Notable hemodynamic monitoring systems companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, Deltex Medical Limited, ICU Medical, Inc., CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH, Caretaker, LLC, Osypka Medical GmbH, Baxter International Inc (Cheetah Medical, Inc.), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., General Meditech Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Smiths Group, Transonic Systems Inc., EMTEL Śliwa sp. K, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIMedical, Masimo (LiDCO Group Plc), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hemo Sapiens Inc., and several others are currently operating in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market.

and several others are currently operating in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market. In April 2022, Caretaker Medical announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for four new hemodynamic parameters for its VitalStream platform.

announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for four new hemodynamic parameters for its VitalStream platform. In April 2022, Baxter International Inc. , a leader in patient monitoring, physical assessment, and vision screening products, announced the findings of an observational study based on data from the Starling Registry. The Baxter-sponsored study discovered that tracking stroke volume and cardiac output trends in patients with critical conditions could provide insight into the cardiac function and help predict patient outcomes, including mortality. The findings were presented in an abstract titled “Stroke Volume Change Predicts Patient Outcome” at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) Critical Care Congress, which was held on April 18-21, 2022.

, a leader in patient monitoring, physical assessment, and vision screening products, announced the findings of an observational study based on data from the Starling Registry. The Baxter-sponsored study discovered that tracking stroke volume and cardiac output trends in patients with critical conditions could provide insight into the cardiac function and help predict patient outcomes, including mortality. The findings were presented in an abstract titled “Stroke Volume Change Predicts Patient Outcome” at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) Critical Care Congress, which was held on April 18-21, 2022. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market during the forecast period.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Overview

Hemodynamic monitoring systems are used to examine the patient’s blood flow in detail and to obtain information about the report, such as blood pressure inside various body parts of the circulatory system and oxygen level in the blood. The device can also help in recognizing the dysfunction of the other vital organs, thereby improving patient safety. Hemodynamic monitoring systems are mostly used for post-surgical rehabilitation of cardiac disease patients who require more attention.





Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Insights

Geographically, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and for Rest of the World. In terms of the largest market share, North America held a significant revenue share in the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market in the year 2021 and is expected to grow similarly during the forecast period from 2022–2027. In North America, the United States holds the major market share. This can be ascribed to the interplay of various factors, such as a rise in cardiovascular cases and the presence of a supportive regulatory environment in terms of product approval. Furthermore, the rising number of geriatric patients, high disposable income, and sophisticated regional healthcare infrastructure will also drive the hemodynamic monitoring systems market. Moreover, the occurrence of various strategic business activities in the region, such as acquisitions, product launches, approval, and others, will also increase the overall hemodynamic monitoring systems market.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Dynamics

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is expected to witness appreciable growth owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and many other. Additionally, technological advances in product development, the increasing geriatric population, and the adoption of sedentary lifestyles will propel the hemodynamic monitoring systems market.

However, the risks associated with invasive hemodynamic monitoring, such as sepsis, bleeding, hemorrhage, and thrombosis, are expected to limit the hemodynamic monitoring systems market growth. Furthermore, rising pricing pressure on market participants and a scarcity of skilled professionals may be limiting factors for the hemodynamic monitoring systems market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the hemodynamic monitoring systems demand. The patients suffering from the coronavirus were at a greater risk of developing hypertension or any other cardiovascular disorders. Physicians use a hemodynamic monitoring system as an essential device to measure hypertension during the events of complications in a coronavirus patient. This increased the demand for the hemodynamic monitoring system in the market. Moreover, the key players accelerated their manufacturing process due to the increased demand in the hemodynamic monitoring systems market. However, during the onset of the pandemic, the hemodynamic monitoring systems market suffered a downfall due to stringent regulations, shortage of raw materials, and manpower. But with the ease of the lockdown rule and with the increasing demand, the hemodynamic monitoring systems market picked up momentum again. Thus, the above factors impacted the demand for hemodynamic monitoring systems during the pandemic.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market CAGR ~6% Projected Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Size by 2027 USD 1.41 Billion Key Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Companies Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, Deltex Medical Limited, ICU Medical, Inc., CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH, Caretaker, LLC, Osypka Medical GmbH, Baxter International Inc (Cheetah Medical, Inc.), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., General Meditech Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Smiths Group, Transonic Systems Inc., EMTEL Śliwa sp. K, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIMedical, Masimo (LiDCO Group Plc), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hemo Sapiens Inc., among others

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Assessment

Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Systems, Disposables Market Segmentation By Type: Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring, Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring, And Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

