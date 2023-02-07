Global Aerostat Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Aerostat Systems Grab Attention in Airborne Surveillance Applications

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostat Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aerostat Systems estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Balloon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airships segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Aerostat Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aerostat Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerostat Systems Market

Healthy Trajectory in Geospatial Technology Industry Boosts Prospects for Aerostat Systems: A Review of Capabilities and Functions of Various Geospatial Technologies

Aerostat Deployments on Growth Vertical Across the Geographies

Aerostats: Mainstay in ISR Strategies of the US Military

Europe Remains a Lucrative Market

India Warms Up to Aerostat Technology

Aerostat Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Exceptional Performance in Air, Land & Sea Surveillance Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Adoption of Aerostat Systems

Aerostat Systems Grab Attention in Airborne Surveillance Applications

Operational Class Aerostat Systems for Low-Cost Surveillance Applications

Strategic Aerostat Systems for Detection of Low-Flying, Fast-Moving Objects

Tactical Aerostat Systems Gain Traction as Persistent Surveillance Solutions

Recent Activity in Spy Balloons Vertical: A Review

China's Hi-Tech Balloons Spy on India from Tibet

Indian Authorities Seize Pakistani Spy Balloons

Spy Balloons Become Vogue in Military Strategies in Afghanistan

Germany to Deploy Aerostats in Mali-based U.N. Peacekeeping Mission

Aerostats Set to Make Big Gains in Maritime Surveillance

Tethered Aerostat Systems Drive Momentum in the Overall Aerostats Market

Tethered Aerostat Radar System (TARS): Highly Effective in Customs & Border Protection Applications

Aerostat Systems Increasingly Gaining Traction in Geo Spatial Intelligence

Evolving Role of Geospatial Data as the Key to Visualizing Data in Commercial Applications: Among the Primary Market Drivers for Aerostat Systems

A Peek into Usability and Relevancy of Geospatial Data in Select Core Sectors

Retail

Healthcare

Financial Services

Transportation/Logistics

Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Continue to Widen Market Prospects: Select Recently Unveiled Aerostat Solutions

Otonom Teknoloji's Doruk-133B Can Endure High Wind and Harsh Weather Conditions

CSIR Rolls Out Third Generation Aerostat with Better Aerodynamic Efficiency

Lockheed Martin Enhances 74K Aerostat System with Advanced Radar Capabilities

New SkyStar 120 Mobile Micro-Tactical Aerostat System from RT LTA Systems

RT LTA Unveils Improved Bladder Material for Aerostat Systems

Aero-T Develops SkyGuard1 Aerostat System with Multiple Intelligence Sensors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



