AVID CENTER AWARDED SECOND GRANT FROM THE MAZDA FOUNDATION (USA), INC.

San Diego, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc., today announced that it will fund a $102,892 grant to support the expansion of AVID Center college and career readiness programming for Madison City Schools (MCS) students in Madison, Alabama. The new grant extends the partnership between the Foundation and AVID, following a 2021 grant that successfully kick-started the program.



This award will support students in building skills needed for college and careers. Funding will provide educators access to professional development, a suite of resources, and ongoing support to ensure a lasting impact that maximizes their return on investment.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with AVID for two more years,” said Tamara Mlynarczyk, manager of public affairs for Mazda North American Operations and president of the Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. “This partnership is so incredibly impactful because it offers underserved students a proven pathway to success in college and in their careers, something that lasts well beyond the years they’re in the program.”

Madison City Schools is the twelfth largest school district in Alabama, with more than 12,400 students enrolled as of 2022. The district is situated in a rapidly growing city and has made an express effort to consistently evaluate population growth and rezone accordingly, to ensure socioeconomic balance and create opportunities for students to access quality schools.

“AVID is grateful for the financial support the Mazda Foundation is providing Madison City Schools with this grant. It is a privilege to partner with districts like Madison City Schools to close opportunity gaps so that every student is college and career ready,” AVID Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thuan Nguyen said. “The impact of this work is multigenerational and transforms communities.”

About Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc.

As the corporate foundation of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), the Mazda Foundation has donated more than $15.2 million to children’s organizations, educational scholarships, food banks, environmental programs, and disaster relief efforts since 1992. To learn more about the Mazda Foundation, please visit www.mazdafoundation.org.

About AVID Center

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a nonprofit organization that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach. To further its mission of closing the opportunity gap, AVID provides proven training for educators to enable better college, career, and life preparation for students. More than 8,000 schools partner with AVID to transform the lives of millions of students each year. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org.