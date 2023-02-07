Manual Resuscitators Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 780 Million by The End Of 2032, Reports Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of manual resuscitators are expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to reach US$ 780 million by the end of 2032, as per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



A manual resuscitator is a single device that incorporates a non-rebreathing valve system, a self-inflating bag, and oxygen storage for the manual ventilation of a patient. It can be coupled to an endotracheal tube or mask. The manual resuscitator can still be utilized in an emergency if oxygen is not available.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global manual resuscitators market is valued at US$ 400 million in 2022.

Market in Canada is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for flow-inflating manual resuscitators is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

“The processing of manual resuscitators is being accelerated by several innovative techniques. Demand for manual resuscitators is likely to rise as government organizations speed up their efforts to create innovative resuscitation techniques that can lessen brain damage and increase patient survival following prolonged cardiac arrest,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Major market participants are actively engaged in the creation of novel resuscitation devices to satisfy consumer demand and improve their position.

To help healthcare professionals and physicians provide effective patient care, Zoll Medical Corp. provides a full range of resuscitation tools and technology, such as the Code-Ready monitor defibrillator.

Research and Analyze the Market: Understand the current market size, trends and dynamics in the manual resuscitator industry. Identify potential competitors and analyze their strengths and weaknesses.

Develop a Clear Positioning: Establish a clear and distinct positioning for your manual resuscitator product in the market. Identify the benefits and features that make your product unique and different from the competition.

Create an Effective Branding and Messaging Strategy: Develop a comprehensive branding and messaging strategy that will help differentiate your product from the competition. Focus on creating a strong and memorable brand identity that resonates with the target audience.

Develop an Effective Distribution Strategy: Establish an effective distribution strategy that allows you to reach your target customers. Consider using a combination of traditional and digital channels to maximize your reach.

Develop a Comprehensive Marketing Plan: Develop a comprehensive marketing plan that outlines the key activities and tactics needed to successfully launch and promote your product. Consider using a combination of traditional and digital marketing tactics, such as paid advertising, influencer marketing, and content marketing.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of manual resuscitators are making an effort to introduce more recent integrated devices that will help resolve issues about delayed ventilation. To boost their visibility among competitors globally, major companies in the manual resuscitators market are actively engaged in mergers, agreements, and product launch activities.



For instance,

In 2020, Aequs unveiled AQovent, a mechanical resuscitator made of silicone that is mass-produced, affordable, and of high quality. It is an emergency resuscitator that automatically provides patients with steady pressure ventilation while being powered by oxygen.



Key Manufacturers

CareFusion

Medline Industries

Philips Healthcare

ResMed, Inc.

Laerdal Medical

Ambu A/S

Covidien Plc

Drager Medical AG and Co.

GE Healthcare

Hill

Hopkins Medical Product

HUM Systems for Life

Me. Ber. Srl

Weinmann Emergency

Segmentation of Manual Resuscitators Industry Research

By Type: Self-inflating Flow-inflating T-piece

By Modality: Disposable Reusable

By Material: Silicon PVC Rubber

By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Cardiopulmonary Arrest Others

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Military Specialized Diagnostic Centers

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global manual resuscitators market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (self-inflating, flow-inflating, T-piece), modality (disposable, reusable), material (silicon, PVC, rubber), application (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiopulmonary arrest, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, military, specialized diagnostic centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

