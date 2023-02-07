FAMEEX's Customer-First Approach Drives Global Hiring Expansion

New York, NY, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAMEEX , a secure cryptocurrency exchange, has a proven track record of numerous achievements globally. FAMEEX's user base has reached 300,000 people with a trading volume of $227,052,440, officially surpassing the 200 million mark, as per CoinGecko data as of February 7th. This month, FAMEEX is celebrating its 3-year anniversary since its launch in 2020. Despite facing challenges such as the bull market in 2021 and the bear market in 2022, FAMEEX has managed to maintain its plans to launch even more innovative products and services for customers around the world. In order to support its growth, FAMEEX is ramping up its hiring plan to lay the foundation for new advancements.

Expand Global Hiring

Expanding customer support at FAMEEX is a complex challenge that requires more than just increasing the number of employees. Hiring is seen at FAMEEX as just the beginning. With the growth and need, it has become clear that scaling is necessary. While increasing headcount is not the only issue, new positions in customer experience (CX) moderators have become a top priority for the recruitment and HR teams at FAMEEX. The customer experience (CX) encompasses everything a company does to provide exceptional experiences, value, and growth to its customers. Furthermore, this new approach demonstrates FAMEEX's commitment to placing customer service as its top priority.

Job Responsibilities of CX moderator:

- Experience the customer journey across a variety of online and offline platforms, and app devices.

- Perform product tests, evaluate platform experience and support services, and facilitate improvements.

- Document processes and log technical issues.

- Collaborate with the FAMEEX product development, marketing, and customer service teams to enhance customer services and increase brand awareness.

- Align customer experience strategies with marketing initiatives and experience new product features and functionalities.

- Proactively identify user needs and take steps to maintain positive experiences.

- Stay informed of industry trends and new crypto exchange features.

FAMEEX's hiring expansion goal to reach 500 employees is expected to result in 50 to 100 new hires by the end of 2023, mainly in the areas of marketing, product development, and customer service. Ensuring growth and maintenance of the platform is a priority while maintaining its security from hackers and viruses. The customer experience team plays a key role in supporting the expansion at FAMEEX, where providing secure and exceptional customer experiences is a core principle that drives the company's customer-first initiatives.

If you’re interested in this position, you can submit your resume to this email, and the FAMEEX HR team will reach out to you if they find you to be a suitable candidate: hr@mail.fameex.info

About FAMEEX

Launched in 2020. FAMEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides fiat-crypto, crypto-crypto, grid trading, futures, options, margin, spot and a hugely popular referral and affiliate program. With more than 300,000 users across 50 countries and regions. FAMEEX provides a secure, stable and efficient 24/7 trading platform.

Currently, FAMEEX is undergoing rapid expansion of the user base and is a reliable crypto exchange broker which operates under a policy of transparency and fairness. Moreover, the trading platform offers a high level of sophistication, with plenty of engaging trade choices to help traders accomplish their goals.

In addition, FAMEEX keeps pushing the boundaries of the crypto exchange industry, exploring frontier growth opportunities and strengthening core competencies, expanding into adjacent product offerings and developing innovative business models that lead the way in bringing Web3 solutions into the crypto ecosystem including recruiting more Web3 developers and researchers to enrich the Web3 product that will support those visionary traders.

Find FAMEEX on:

Website: https://www.fameex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FameexGlobal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/FAMEEX

Telegram: https://t.me/fameexgroup

Discord: https://discord.gg/V8yvKPxVCk

Trade on-the-go with the FAMEEX app ( iOS/Android )

Contact Name: Siran

Email: mia@mail.fameex.info

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment