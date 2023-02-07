LPL Financial to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14.

The presentation takes place at 11:05 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website after the presentation. The replay will remain available through March 7.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

(617) 897-4574

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

(980) 321-1232

