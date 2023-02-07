Global Semiconductor Company Solidigm Names Rancho Cordova Global Headquarters

Greater Sacramento Economic Council, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidigm, a U.S.-based leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions, has named the City of Rancho Cordova in Greater Sacramento the company’s new global headquarters. The Greater Sacramento Economic Council worked with the company to locate their recent R&D facility.

The decision was made due to Greater Sacramento’s access to skilled talent, quality of life, and support for technology businesses. The state capital region is ranked 7th in the country among large metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) for higher education talent with more than 700,000 students enrolled in higher learning institutions within 100 miles.

“The Sacramento region has a competitive talent pool, support for innovation, and offers a lifestyle highly valued by our team members, making Rancho Cordova the optimal headquarters for Solidigm,” said Chief Operating Officer Ellen Doller. “The support we received in selecting the site for our global R&D facility made the decision easy. We look forward to continuing to be a part of this vibrant community through job creation, partnerships, and volunteering.”

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. The company launched as a U.S.-based subsidiary of SK hynix, Inc., the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, on December 29, 2021, following an October 2020 agreement by SK hynix to acquire Intel's NAND and SSD business for $9 billion.



In September 2022, after an exhaustive site search in the Greater Sacramento region, Solidigm announced its choice of Rancho Cordova for its global research and development (R&D) hub, with more than $100 million investment in the facility. That project is the largest semiconductor industry R&D project Greater Sacramento has seen over the last decade and is now followed by the company’s decision to make the same location its global headquarters.

“Last fall, we were thrilled to announce that Solidigm’s global research and development facility would be headquartered in Rancho Cordova, and we are equally thrilled to welcome Solidigm’s global headquarters to the city,” said Mayor Linda Budge. “Solidigm is a cutting-edge leader in the semiconductor space, and locating their global headquarters here is an economic game-changer for Rancho Cordova and the Sacramento region.”

Solidigm is currently working on tenant improvements to the 230,000-square-foot R&D campus and is targeting a move-in date in the first quarter of 2023. The site was chosen for its ability to combine world-class lab and office space into a single campus, proximity to where Solidigm’s workforce lives, availability of public transportation, and nearby amenities.

“We are thrilled Solidigm decided to make their HQ location in Rancho Cordova,” GSEC President & CEO Barry Broome said. “This validates the state capital market as being one of the top locations in the country for semiconductor talent. We also want to commend the City of Rancho Cordova for its leadership and for making the process business-friendly with ample real estate available. Solidigm made the best choice because the City delivers a great experience and treats industry like their customers.”

“We are pleased to see continued investment in Rancho Cordova from Solidigm and are honored they selected the city as their global headquarters,” said Congressman Ami Bera. “The overall investment means a significant amount to our community as Solidigm plans for more high-wage jobs needed for our constituents. This will continue to bring considerable investment and opportunities that will benefit the Greater Sacramento region and its residents.”

“I want to congratulate Solidigm for this crucial investment for the Sacramento region’s economy as we continue to work at the federal level to support the semiconductor industry,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui. “Two years ago, I introduced the CHIPS Act to address an urgent economic and national security threat – America’s decline in the strategically important semiconductor industry. I will continue working hard as the newest Ranking Member of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee to evaluate federal support that will assist companies such as Solidigm and turn around the semiconductor industry and our economy.”

About Solidigm

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data’s unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Our origins reflect Intel’s longstanding innovation in memory products and SK hynix’s international leadership and scale in the semiconductor industry. Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary under SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of more than 2,000 employees in 20 locations around the world. For more information, please visit solidigm.com and follow us on Twitter at @Solidigm and on LinkedIn. “Solidigm” is a trademark of SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp (d/b/a Solidigm).

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is a public-private partnership that unites business and community leaders to create one cohesive regional economic development strategy with a focus on growth, sustainability, equity and competitiveness. GSEC is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.

About Rancho Cordova

The City of Rancho Cordova incorporated on July 1, 2003, becoming the 478th city in California. Since that time, the city has grown into an emerging urban center, while retaining a small-town feel. Over 3,500 businesses employ a workforce of 65,000+, making Rancho Cordova one of the largest employment centers in the Greater Sacramento region. Its nearly 80,000 residents enjoy a beautiful, six-mile stretch of the American River, a burgeoning arts scene, 26 miles of bike and pedestrian trails, 70 acres of creeks and tributaries, and over 100 (mostly free) events. Whether you call Rancho Cordova an All-America City, Playful City USA or Tree City USA, its neighborhoods and business districts reflect diversity and opportunity, making Rancho Cordova a community where anyone can live, work, learn and play.