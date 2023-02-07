Slalom Comes To New Zealand With New Office in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced the opening of a new office in New Zealand. Slalom’s office in Auckland will serve customers throughout the country, including notable local companies Air New Zealand, Fidelity Life and Vector, and global partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, and Snowflake.



Slalom expects to hire more than 50 professionals through the next year to support customers who want help to accelerate their growth and transformation, embrace emerging technology, and deliver initiatives faster and better. Slalom’s initial service offering for New Zealand includes a range of industries, including agriculture, technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences.

“Slalom New Zealand sets itself apart from competitors because our consultants are local, but our capabilities are global and we can help New Zealand customers expand their reach around the world,” said Michael Shimota, President Slalom Australia and New Zealand. “We offer clients end to end services, from strategic consulting to building amazing products, so they can connect more deeply and best serve their customers.”

Auckland is the fourth Asia-Pacific office to open in the past three years following Melbourne, Sydney, and Tokyo. “Customers like to work with Slalom because we are different,” said John Tobin, Slalom Co-Founder and Executive President of EMEA and APAC. “Our purpose-driven, fiercely human approach is how we can help New Zealand companies address their strategic, technological, and business transformation needs.”

Slalom’s global team of 13,000 is an award-winning partner to 400 of the most innovative technology companies in the world, including AWS, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Tableau. It has been recognized as a best company to work for by Fortune Magazine, Glassdoor, Forbes Magazine, and Human Rights Campaign.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In seven countries and 44 markets, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running. Learn more at slalom.com .

Media Contact:

press@slalom.com



