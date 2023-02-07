Watch Movies and Earn Rewards with Moflix AI - A Pre-eminent Movie Streaming Platform

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advent of movie streaming platforms date to the 20th century. Hong Kong was the first ever country to come up with this brilliant idea. The 21st century is marked by the furthering of this unique technology to a completely new level. Popular movie streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney have sprung up in this era. The recent incorporation of Blockchain technology into the ever-growing entertainment sector is a major revolutionary step aimed at creating a completely decentralized sector.

A Brief Intro to Moflix AI

Moflix AI is a completely decentralized movie streaming platform that grants users the opportunity of enjoying the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and videos for a very affordable monthly fee. The firm operates using a monthly subscription model where users get access to the complete library.





Mission

The world of crypto is adding to the popularity of unconventional income sources. With this in mind, an adept team of individuals with years of experience in the crypto sphere got together to give back to the community. They aspire to not only provide the general public with a constant dose of the most thrilling shows but also to create sublime residual income opportunities for them.

Why Moflix AI Opted for Blockchain?

Blockchain technology holds the reigns of future business models. Every new company and sector in the forthcoming times will be rushing to create Blockchain-based operating systems. That is for sure! The movie streaming platform, Moflix AI is also built on Blockchain technology to ensure a reward-distributing system that is immune to malpractices. Using Blockchain technology makes the reward disbursement process 100% transparent.

A State-of-the-art Ecosystem

Moflix AI has an edge over other streaming platforms as it pays users for watching the uploaded content. Community members can not only enjoy their favorite shows and movies but also earn simultaneously. Users are paid in $MFX, the native token of Moflix AI. The token was minted on BNB Chain primarily to serve as a form of reward. Other advantages that Moflix AI holds over the existing streaming services is that it is seamless, transparent, and efficient.

What Sets Moflix AI Apart from Other Streaming Platform

Watching movies is a great way to spend luxury time. A hobby practiced by almost every single person. Moflix AI is the first-ever platform that not only allows individuals to watch their favorite shows and movies but also allows them to earn side by side. Another highly remarkable benefit that the firm offers is that it maintains the anonymity of its clients. The ownership of the firm was renounced after it was launched. This means that Moflix AI is 100% decentralized and even the creators of the firm have no access to client data.

Platform Mechanics

To access the content available on the platform users, need to stake $MFX worth $5. Individuals who have staked their tokens and who watch movies daily for at least 1 hour can expect a daily return of 4% on their investments. One-half of the return comes from the staking rewards and the other half from the Watch2Earn pool.

No Transaction Fee or Taxes

As unbelievable as it may sound, the firm does not charge any kind of fee on transactions. Instead, 0.5% is given back to the parties involved. This is a phenomenal incentive that is not offered by even a single firm and is aimed at giving back to the community.

3 Distinctive Features of Moflix AI

The firm offers rewards to users who spend at least 1 hour every day watching videos of their adored YouTubers. Not only this but the simple act of downloading the Moflix AI app from google and apple play stores can help an individual win $MFX tokens. Last but not the least, users performing transactions are not burdened with taxes but will instead get a 0.5% of the value of their transaction as a return.

Conclusion

Moflix AI is a unique user-oriented platform that not only offers entertainment material for its users but also great passive income opportunities. Buy $MFX now and start earning.

Furthermore, potential investors and interested individuals can visit the project’s official website, or read their whitepaper to get more details.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.