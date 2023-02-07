Eagle Graphite Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Graphite Incorporated (NEX: EGA) (the "Company", “We”, “Eagle”) provides the following update for stakeholders:



Trading in Eagle shares remains suspended per the Company’s release of October 21, 2022. The Company’s listing has been transferred to the NEX exchange. A process for reinstatement to the TSX Venture exchange can potentially be considered as part of an eventual recapitalizing of the Company.

The Company’s debt of approximately US$2.6 Million (C$3.5 Million) to an offtake customer has been acquired by a third party. This party subsequently issued a Notice of Foreclosure, effectively proposing to assume all the assets of the Company’s operating subsidiary, including the Black Crystal Graphite Quarry, on or around February 15, 2023. We believe that the assets are worth far more than the outstanding debt, and are exploring alternatives to prevent this outcome.

Jamie Deith, Eagle Graphite’s CEO comments, “Our situation represents both a crisis and an opportunity. We interpret the new debt holder’s actions as confirmation that Eagle Graphite’s quarry is undervalued, and look forward to finding solutions to resume advancement of the project.”

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal Graphite quarry, located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington. Black Crystal is the only constructed graphite quarry with production history in Western North America. Eagle's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "EGA".

Jamie Deith, CEO

604-909-4247

Email: jdeith@eaglegraphite.com

