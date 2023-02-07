Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 27% (6% organic growth) to €263.7 million compared to €207.6 million in Q4 2021.  
  • Net income increased to €28.7 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis) from €27.0 million (negative €0.17 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €10.5 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €2.9 million resulting in total consideration of €13.4 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €5.3 million to €48.1 million compared to €42.8 million in Q4 2021 representing an increase of 12%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €2.1 million to €18.6 million compared to €20.6 in Q4 2021.

2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 23% (4% organic growth) to €916.7 million compared to €742.5 million in 2021.
  • Net income was €87.6 million (€0.66 on a diluted per share basis) compared to a net loss of €2,222.2 million (negative €30.16 on a diluted per share basis) in 2021.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €183.1 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €26.6 million to €203.0 million compared to €176.4 million in 2021.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €32.7 million to €54.2 million compared to €86.8 million in 2021.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was €263.7 million, an increase of 27%, or €56.1 million, compared to €207.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 total revenues were €916.7 million, an increase of 23%, or €174.1 million, compared to €742.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6% and 4% respectively.   Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased €1.7 million to €28.7 million compared to €27.0 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.21 in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income per basic and diluted share of negative €0.17 for the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was €87.6 million or €0.66 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of €2,222.2 million or €30.16 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,302.2 million redeemable preferred securities expense. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.7 million to 129.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, CFO increased €5.3 million to €48.1 million compared to €42.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 12%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, CFO increased €26.6 million to €203.0 million compared to €176.4 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 15%.   

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €2.1 million to €18.6 million compared to €20.6 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 10%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €32.7 million to €54.2 million compared to €86.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing a decrease of 38%. The decline for the twelve month period is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the Preferred Securities holders.

1 See Non-IFRS measures. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

             
   Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31, 
   2022 2021   2022 2021 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
             
Net cash flows from operating activities  48.1 42.8   203.0 176.4 
Adjusted for:            
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.3)(0.3)  (1.2)(1.2)
Interest paid on other facilities  (4.4)(2.0)  (11.8)(7.9)
Credit facility transaction costs  (3.1)(0.2)  (3.2)(2.5)
Payments of lease obligations  (5.2)(4.5)  (20.0)(17.5)
Property and equipment purchased  (2.5)(2.2)  (7.3)(5.4)
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders  - -   (66.6)- 
             
   32.5 33.6   92.8 142.0 
Less amount attributable to            
non-controlling interests  (14.0)(13.0)  (38.7)(55.2)
             
Free cash flow available to shareholders  18.6 20.6   54.2 86.8 
             
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot. 
Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.


About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
  December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
    
Assets  
    
Current assets:  
 Cash136,772 75,326 
 Accounts receivable95,790 70,725 
 Unbilled revenue41,036 32,592 
 Inventories1,419 570 
 Other assets34,778 21,776 
  309,795 200,989 
    
Non-current assets:  
 Property and equipment19,579 15,326 
 Right of use assets54,412 54,382 
 Deferred income taxes19,978 6,831 
 Other assets17,030 6,655 
 Intangible assets874,000 744,136 
  984,999 827,330 
    
Total assets1,294,794 1,028,319 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
    
Current liabilities:  
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term loans201,275 46,489 
 Loan from CSI30,867 29,116 
 Redeemable preferred securities- 66,614 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities174,824 135,993 
 Deferred revenue116,989 82,179 
 Provisions1,884 1,893 
 Acquisition holdback payables14,009 8,876 
 Lease obligations18,824 16,234 
 Income taxes payable11,467 11,400 
  570,141 398,794 
    
Non-current liabilities:  
 Term and other loans41,280 96,113 
 Deferred income taxes150,521 125,004 
 Acquisition holdback payables2,316 945 
 Lease obligations36,634 38,955 
 Other liabilities26,118 12,877 
  256,869 273,893 
    
Total liabilities827,009 672,687 
    
    
Shareholders' Equity:  
 Preferred shares- 2,047,473 
 Capital stock39,412 39,412 
 Other equity- (1,009,996)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(232)(380)
 Retained earnings (deficit)226,919 (1,782,113)
 Non-controlling interests201,685 1,061,236 
  467,784 355,632 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1,294,794 1,028,319 
    



Topicus.com Inc.   
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)   
 Year ended December 31,
 2022  2021 
    
Revenue   
License31,745  26,709 
Professional services239,674  196,565 
Hardware and other10,553  6,189 
Maintenance and other recurring634,710  513,078 
 916,681  742,541 
Expenses   
Staff508,721  398,171 
Hardware5,831  2,985 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services76,577  72,027 
Occupancy7,649  5,665 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment32,807  20,383 
Professional fees16,206  12,956 
Other, net20,463  6,788 
Depreciation27,866  24,603 
Amortization of intangible assets107,078  85,060 
 803,195  628,640 
    
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)-  2,302,185 
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets-  1,600 
Finance and other expenses (income)9,068  10,748 
 9,068  2,314,533 
    
Income (loss) before income taxes104,418  (2,200,632)
    
Current income tax expense (recovery)43,859  39,494 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)(27,051) (17,894)
Income tax expense (recovery)16,808  21,600 
    
Net income (loss)87,610  (2,222,233)
    
Net income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus52,928  (1,884,042)
Non-controlling interests34,682  (338,191)
Net income (loss)87,610  (2,222,233)
    
Weighted average shares   
Basic shares outstanding80,488,504  63,318,650 
Diluted shares outstanding129,841,819  129,681,740 
    
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus   
Basic0.66  (30.16)
Diluted0.66  (30.16)
    



Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
 Year ended December 31,
 2022 2021
    
Net income (loss)87,610 (2,222,233)
    
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):   
    
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other1,264 1,427 
    
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of income tax1,264 1,427 
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year88,874 (2,220,806)
    
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus148 635 
Non-controlling interests1,116 792 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)1,264 1,427 
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus53,075 (1,883,407)
Non-controlling interests35,798 (337,399)
Total comprehensive income (loss)88,874 (2,220,806)
    



Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
Year ended December 31, 2022        
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
  Preferred Shares Capital StockOther
equity		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings (Deficit)		 Total Non-
controlling
interests		 Total equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 20222,047,473 39,412(1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:        
          
Net income (loss)- -- - 52,928 52,928 34,682 87,610 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
          
Foreign currency translation differences from        
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax- -- 148 - 148 1,116 1,264 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss)        
 for the year- -- 148 - 148 1,116 1,264 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year- -- 148 52,928 53,075 35,798 88,874 
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
          
 Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)-2,047,473 - - - - - 
          
 Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- -912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)- 
          
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations and other movements- -(23)(0)(166)(189)24,341 24,152 
          
 Reductions of non-controlling interest associated with disposals- -- - - - (873)(873)
          
 Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- -(1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - - 
          
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- -- - 6,029 6,029 (6,029)- 
          
Balance at December 31, 2022- 39,412- (232)226,919 266,099 201,685 467,784 
          



Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
Year ended December 31, 2021        
          
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
  Preferred Shares Capital StockOther
equity		 Accumulated
other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings
(deficit)		 Total Non-
controlling
interests		 Total equity 
          
Balance at January 1, 2021- 39,412- (1,409)138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year:        
          
Net income (loss)- -- - (1,884,042)(1,884,042)(338,191)(2,222,233)
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
          
Foreign currency translation differences from        
 foreign operations and other- -- 635 - 635 792 1,427 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year- -- 635 - 635 792 1,427 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year- -- 635 (1,884,042)(1,883,407)(337,399)(2,220,806)
          
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
          
 Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests- -9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896)- 
          
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements- -- 267 (218)49 1,399 1,448 
          
 Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities- -(1,001,469)- - (1,001,469)(124,797)(1,126,267)
          
 Dividends to common shareholders of the Company- -- - (36,425)(36,425)(18,175)(54,600)
          
 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares2,073,205 -- - - 2,073,205 - 2,073,205 
          
 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest- -- - - - 1,442,910 1,442,910 
          
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus- -(18,297)- - (18,297)18,297 - 
          
 Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion(25,731)-- - - (25,731)- (25,731)
          
 Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion- -- - - - (17,157)(17,157)
          
 Issuance of equity of a subsidiary in conjunction with the acquisition of Geosoftware- -- - - - 17,950 17,950 
          
Balance at December 31, 20212,047,473 39,412(1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
          



Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   
  Year ended December 31,
  2022  2021 
     
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:   
 Net income (loss)87,610  (2,222,233)
 Adjustments for:   
 Depreciation27,866  24,603 
 Amortization of intangible assets107,078  85,060 
 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)-  2,302,185 
 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets-  1,600 
 Finance and other expenses (income)9,068  10,748 
 Income tax expense (recovery)16,808  21,600 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities   
 exclusive of effects of business combinations504  (8,044)
 Income taxes (paid) received(45,925) (39,098)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities203,008  176,423 
     
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:   
 Interest paid on lease obligations(1,171) (1,159)
 Interest paid on other facilities(11,847) (7,875)
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility85,000  25,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans8,592  67,227 
 Proceeds from issuance of loan from CSI-  28,362 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group(1,817) 2,207 
 Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Geosoftware-  17,950 
 Contribution from Vela Software Group towards the acquisition of Subsurface7,905  - 
 Repayments of term and other loans(4,375) (411)
 Credit facility transaction costs(3,207) (2,548)
 Payments of lease obligations(20,025) (17,459)
 Other financing activities(595) - 
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders(66,614) - 
 Dividends paid to common shareholders-  (54,600)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(8,155) 56,694 
     
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:   
 Acquisition of businesses(153,828) (241,507)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses38,126  19,929 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(13,430) (15,061)
 Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V.-  27,589 
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received3,028  1,010 
 Property and equipment purchased(7,303) (5,385)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(133,407) (213,425)
     
Effect of foreign currency on   
 cash and cash equivalents0  0 
     
Increase (decrease) in cash61,445  19,692 
     
Cash, beginning of year75,326  55,635 
     
Cash, end of year136,772  75,326 