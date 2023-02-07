Isoray Inc. and Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Inc. Announce Name Change to Perspective Therapeutics Inc.

Company’s focus is on the advancement of cancer treatments using radiation, radiopharmaceuticals, and imaging technologies

New corporate tagline and website introduced

New ticker symbol to be NYSE American: CATX

RICHLAND, Wash. and CORALVILLE, Iowa, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy and its newly merged partner Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc., today announced that they are now doing business as Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., along with a new brand identity effective immediately. Isoray, Inc. will change its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. by filing an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation as soon as possible.

Post-merger rebranding highlights include:

New tagline: “Treating cancers from the inside out”

New corporate website https://www.perspectivetherapeutics.com

New NYSE American stock ticker symbol to be CATX, effective February 21, 2023

“We believe that Perspective Therapeutics truly reflects our potential to transform the field of precision oncology medicine and the outcome of early-stage cancers through the advancement of radiopharmaceuticals,” said Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. CEO Thijs Spoor. “On behalf of Perspective Therapeutics board of directors, employees and myself we look forward to bringing the Company’s focus, as well as our commercial and strategic pipeline development objectives to life.”

The Company currently trades on the NYSE American as Isoray, Inc. under ticker symbol ISR which will change to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. with the ticker symbol of CATX on February 21, 2023.

Oppenheimer & Co. acted as Isoray’s financial advisor for the merger transaction and Gallagher & Kennedy, P.A. served as Isoray’s legal counsel. Sichenzia Ross Ference, LLP acted as Viewpoint’s legal counsel.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Isoray, Inc. (soon to operate as Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.) is a medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds and has a proprietary technology that utilizes the isotope lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-a-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Isoray’s future expectations, including those regarding the name and ticker symbol change and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Isoray of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as completion and timing of filing an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation in Delaware and amendment of any agreements necessary to make effective the name change and approval of the change in ticker symbol by the NYSE American Exchange. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.