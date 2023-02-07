Delta 9 to Open 41st Cannabis Retail Store

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of its 41st retail cannabis store in Western Canada on February 9, 2023.



"I am pleased to announce the opening of Delta 9’s 41st retail cannabis store. Our retail strategy continues to find the best available real estate in high-traffic and high-population density areas, and this store opening showcases our commitment to this strategy,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Delta 9’s retail network has expanded by 25 stores in the past twelve months and we expect to continue expansion of our retail portfolio across Canada this year.”

Delta 9’s convenient retail cannabis concept, combined with a strategic focus on high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. Within a 3 km range the area tenants include: University of Winnipeg, RBC Convention centre, Canada Life Centre (home of the Winnipeg Jets), and the Forks in downtown Winnipeg center.

The new 2,300 sq ft store is in the West End of downtown Winnipeg at 625 Sargent Ave. The West End is a mix of 6 diverse residential neighbourhoods that include Armstrong's Point, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Minto, Sargent Park, Spence, St. Matthews, West Broadway, and Wolseley.

The location offers plenty of free parking spaces, easy access from the street and a new wheelchair ramp providing easy access to the building. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff, and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates. Store hours are 10:00am to 10:00pm, Sunday to Thursday and 10:00am to 11:00pm, Friday and Saturday and will offer a click and collect service.

