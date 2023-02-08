Sparkling Bottled Water Market is Predicted to Register a CAGR of 7.5% by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sparkling bottled water market is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the sparkling bottled water market is expected to be US$ 45.4 billion in 2023. The value of the sparkling bottled water market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 93.6 billion, by the year 2033.



The sparkling bottled water wave is a microcosm of a bigger trend in the non-alcoholic beverage market. The trend is toward more health-conscious customers and a massive movement towards healthy and nutritious beverages. People are switching to sparkling water owing to the presence of a number of minerals in the product, including sodium, magnesium, and calcium, as they become more conscious of the value of living a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the substance offers a variety of benefits, including the ability to enhance digestion and maybe treat constipation.

Several studies have found that sparkling water is not as bad for your teeth and bones as soda. As a result, consumers may regard carbonated water as a healthy alternative to soda and other carbonated drinks. Furthermore, a surge in the quantity of commercials for sparkling bottled water has played an essential part in increasing brand visibility in recent years. These advertisements emphasize the product's quality and hydration advantages, as well as its taste and ease.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16616

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes was the direct cause of about 1.5 million deaths. Additionally, according to WHO data, 39 million children under the age of five were overweight or obese in 2020. The rising number of diabetic and obese patients, as well as rising levels of pollution in drinking water, are driving the expansion of the sparkling bottled water industry. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the health risks associated with soft drink use is fueling the expansion of the sparkling bottled water market size.

The expansion of the sparkling bottled water market is being driven by technological and product improvements. Nestlé unveiled mock-ups for its Perrier® water bottles based on a unique recycling technique in June 2021. The bottles were produced as part of the Carbios global partnership to support the automation of a cutting-edge technology. It enables plastic to be recycled repeatedly, while retaining characteristics almost identical to virgin plastics. The addition of diverse tastes to the product increases demand among youngsters, giving the market appeal. An increase in alcohol consumption is also a key factor driving the expansion of the sparkling bottled water market. This is owing to the fact that some consumers choose to use sparkling water as a cocktail mixer for their liquors.

However, the lack of consumer awareness in many locations, as well as the absence of distribution channels, may impede the growth of the sparkling bottled water market. Moreover, bottled water costs between 250 and 10,000 times more than tap water, depending on the region. Many governments encourage people to drink tap water, which is less expensive than bottled water, which might be sparkling or carbonated. This is anticipated to significantly weaker demand for sparkling bottled water.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16616

Key Takeaways:

Throughout the forecast period, the United States is likely to be a significant sparkling bottled water market. Sparkling-flavored bottled water is now a far larger and more active segment in the United States than still-flavored bottled water. Almost all key manufacturers have sold a flavored "seltzer" SKU that has no sugars and is low/no calorie with natural flavors.

The United Kingdom is expected to dominate the global sparkling bottled water market in Europe throughout the forecast period.

Owing to the customers' increased preference for natural and nutritious water, the "unflavored" product type is expected to hold the maximum revenue through the forecast period.

As the availability of both premium and private label brands at these outlets entices customers, the "hypermarkets/supermarkets” distribution channel type is the most creative segment for key companies, accounting for a sizable portion.

Competitive Landscape:

Given the existence of both international and domestic competitors, the global sparkling bottled water market share is fragmented. Several companies have a significant position in their respective industries. Large firms usually respect organic developments, such as product approvals, and the rising trend of all age groups to lead a healthy lifestyle. As a result of these reasons, the global sparkling bottled water market is anticipated to advance rapidly.

Key Players:

Nestlé

PepsiCo Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

SANPELLEGRINO S.p.A

Hiball

AQUA Carpatica

Volay Brands LLC

Big Watt Cold Beverage Co.





Recent Developments:

In January 2020, Limitless, a caffeinated sparkling water firm established in the United States, was bought by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. This acquisition broadened Keurig Dr Pepper's water offering and allowed the business to join the caffeinated sparkling water industry.

In March 2020, Caribou Coffee introduced a new range of cool Caribou BOUsted Caffeinated Beverages. Caribou BOUsted is a wonderful range of sparkling and blended caffeinated water and juice offered in a variety of fruit flavors across the United States.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16616

Key Segments Profiled in the Sparkling Bottled Water Market Survey

By Product Type:

Flavored

Unflavored

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Independent Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Sparkling Bottled Water Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Read Full TOC of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-16616

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product

MENA POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook: This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘POU Water Purifier Market’ in Middle East and North Africa region for the period 2014–2020

Baby Bottle Holder Market Forecast: The baby bottle holder market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 4.75 Billion by 2032

Baby Bottle Market Size: Worldwide revenue from the consumption of baby bottles is currently valued at around US$ 3.26 Billion

Smart Water Bottle Market Share: The global smart water bottle market is expected to grow at 11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Sales: The size of the global licensed sports merchandise market has been estimated at US$ 35.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to record a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com