IIJ Announces its Nine Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q22FY22 Targets
Total revenuesJPY 185.3 billionup11.9%YoY2JPY 250.0 billionup10.5%YoY
Operating profitJPY 18.8 billionup15.3%YoYJPY 27.2 billionup15.5%YoY
Profit before taxJPY 19.0 billionup8.1%YoYJPY 26.3 billionup8.8%YoY
Net profit3JPY 12.9 billionup11.6%YoYJPY 17.5 billionup11.7%YoY
 

Overview of 1Q-3Q22 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“In this nine-month period, we have seen strong revenue growth of 11.9% year over year with consistent penetration of IT utilization among Japanese enterprises and governmental organizations. Continuous accumulation of our network services’ monthly recurring revenues and system integration projects brought this favorable result, and also several large network-replacement transactions we acquired around the last fiscal year-end began to contribute to the revenue from this third quarter. At the same time, we have continuously developed new network services such as “IIJ Cloud Data Platform Service4,” “IIJ Private Backbone Service/Smart HUB5,” “IIJ Secure Access Service6” and “IIJ Mobile Service/TypeD for IIJmio Biz7” to further enhance our recurring revenue business model. In addition, we have recently acquired large scale projects such as several information systems replacement projects from a broadcasting company, a core system construction project for a financial group, a network replacement project with a multi-year contract and a data center construction project in overseas. Those would accelerate our revenue growth further in the next fiscal year and onward,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“Our outstanding competitive advantage is to provide reliable network and services operation, realized by our robust Internet infrastructure and technology expertise that we have accumulated since our inception. Network would become faster and faster as well as CPU, storage capacity would be tremendously large, and AI would be widely adopted, which may change some current business players’ competitiveness in near future. Even in such a dynamic transition, we believe that our stable and secure network operation capabilities would continue to be required and also become more prominent advantage. Overlooking today’s overall market landscape in Japan, I am very excited that our roles towards future network-society in Japan would become significant more than ever,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
1Q-3Q22 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary
  1Q-3Q211Q-3Q22YoY Change
  JPY millionsJPY millions
Total revenues165,600 185,339 11.9 
 Network services95,097 102,744 8.0 
 Systems integration (SI)68,413 80,477 17.6 
 ATM operation business2,090 2,118 1.3 
Total costs(128,816)(143,683)11.5 
 Network services(68,653)(74,627)8.7 
 Systems integration (SI)(58,869)(67,835)15.2 
 ATM operation business(1,294)(1,221)(5.6)
Total gross profit36,784 41,656 13.2 
 Network services26,444 28,117 6.3 
 Systems integration (SI)9,544 12,642 32.5 
 ATM operation business796 897 12.7 
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses)(20,486)(22,866)11.6 
Operating profit16,298 18,790 15.3 
Profit before tax17,597 19,018 8.1 
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent11,522 12,854 11.6 
(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.


Segment Results Summary
  1Q-3Q211Q-3Q22
  JPY millionsJPY millions
 Total revenues165,600 185,339 
  Network services and SI business163,606 183,300 
  ATM operation business2,090 2,118 
   Elimination(96)(79)
 Operating profit16,298 18,790 
  Network services and SI business15,747 18,117 
  ATM operation business617 693 
   Elimination(66)(20)


1Q-3Q22 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY185,339 million, up 11.9% YoY (JPY165,600 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Network services revenues were JPY102,744 million, up 8.0% YoY (JPY95,097 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY29,504 million, up 5.1% YoY from JPY28,082 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue in the response to the reduction in procurement cost.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY18,335 million, up 3.1% YoY from JPY17,780 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in revenue of IIJmio Mobile services led by an increase in subscription, which absorbed a decrease in revenue resulted from a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of old plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY34,359 million, up 15.2% YoY from JPY29,831 million for 1Q-3Q21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY20,546 million, up 5.9% YoY from JPY19,404 million for 1Q-3Q21.

       
Network Services Revenues Breakdown
    1Q-3Q211Q-3Q22YoY Change
    JPY millionsJPY millions
 Total network services95,097102,7448.0 
  Internet connectivity services (enterprise)28,08229,5045.1 
  IP services (including data center connectivity services)10,06910,8627.9 
  IIJ Mobile Services15,13215,5482.7 
   Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 7,5168,1498.4 
   IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE)7,6167,399(2.8)
  Others2,8813,0947.4 
  Internet connectivity services (consumer)17,78018,3353.1 
  IIJmio Mobile Services15,55515,9412.5 
  Others2,2252,3947.6 
  Outsourcing services29,83134,35915.2 
  WAN services19,40420,5465.9 
       
Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)
    As of Dec. 31, 2021As of Dec. 31, 2022YoY Change
  Internet connectivity services (enterprise)2,394,2372,867,238473,001 
  IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2)  7511,341590 
  IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2)1,2061,334128 
   IIJ Mobile Services2,302,5382,771,263468,725 
    Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.)1,319,9181,685,333365,415 
   IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform Service (MVNE)982,6201,085,930103,310 
   Others89,74293,3003,558 
  Internet connectivity services (consumer)1,419,2771,538,622119,345 
   IIJmio Mobile Services1,072,9201,196,683123,763 
   Others346,357341,939(4,418)
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3)7,346.58,727.31,380.8 
(Notes)     
1.Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.
2.The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. The number of IP services (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) contracts as of December 31, 2022 increased mainly due to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22.
3.Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively. Total contracted bandwidth as of December 31, 2022 increased mainly due to Tokyo public high school project in 3Q22.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY80,477 million, up 17.6% YoY (JPY68,413 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY29,936 million, up 22.6% YoY (JPY24,415 million for 1Q-3Q21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY50,541 million, up 14.9% YoY (JPY43,998 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.　

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY91,971 million, up 31.6% YoY (JPY69,910 million for 1Q-3Q21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY34,190 million, up 29.0% YoY (JPY26,501 million for 1Q-3Q21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY57,781 million, up 33.1% YoY (JPY43,409 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of December 31, 2022 amounted to JPY84,285 million, up 23.7% YoY (JPY68,151 million as of December 31, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY16,705 million, up 48.4% YoY (JPY11,254 million as of December 31, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY67,580 million, up 18.8% YoY (JPY56,897 million as of December 31, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,118 million, up 1.3% YoY (JPY2,090 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY143,683 million, up 11.5% YoY (JPY128,816 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY74,627 million, up 8.7% YoY (JPY68,653 million for 1Q-3Q21). There were an increase in purchasing cost of mobile devices and one-time cost reimbursement, which was related to a mobile unit charge by NTT DOCOMO, INC., of over JPY0.5 billion in 3Q22 (a similar impact of approximately JPY1.08 billion in 3Q21) as FY2021 mobile unit charge was fixed based on its actual results for the corresponding period. Gross profit was JPY28,117 million, up 6.3% YoY (JPY26,444 million for 1Q-3Q21), and gross profit ratio was 27.4% (27.8% for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY67,835 million, up 15.2% YoY (JPY58,869 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to increases in purchasing costs and multi-cloud related services’ license fees along with an increase in revenues. Gross profit was JPY12,642 million, up 32.5% YoY (JPY9,544 million for 1Q-3Q21) and gross profit ratio was 15.7% (13.9% for 1Q-3Q21).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,221 million, down 5.6% YoY (JPY1,294 million for 1Q-3Q21). Gross profit was JPY897 million (JPY796 million for 1Q-3Q21) and gross profit ratio was 42.4% (38.1% for 1Q-3Q21).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY23,064 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY20,494 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY246 million (JPY125 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Other operating expenses was JPY48 million (JPY117 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY18,790 million (JPY16,298 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 15.3% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY802 million (JPY2,756 million for 1Q-3Q21). It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY376 million (JPY2,560 million for 1Q-3Q21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY323 million (JPY98 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Finance expense was JPY413 million (JPY401 million for 1Q-3Q21). It included interest expenses of JPY400 million (JPY401 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY161 million (loss of JPY1,056 million for 1Q-3Q21). There was a loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY274 million (JPY1,332 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY19,018 million (JPY17,597 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 8.1% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY6,049 million (JPY5,974 million for 1Q-3Q21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY12,969 million (JPY11,623 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 11.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY115 million (JPY101 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY12,854 million (JPY11,522 million for 1Q-3Q21), up 11.6% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2022　
As of December 31, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY234,858 million, increased by JPY3,053 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY103,148 million, decreased by JPY1,337 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY6,064 million to JPY41,327 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY1,570 million to JPY36,079 million, inventories increased by JPY1,682 million to JPY4,290 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,354 million to JPY15,907 million, and contract assets increased by JPY1,448 million to JPY3,318 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY131,710 million, increased by JPY4,390 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY5,056 million to JPY22,902 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY2,376 million to JPY42,498 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY224 million to JPY16,200 million mainly due to amortization of software, and prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,398 million to JPY11,850 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY74,102 million, decreased by JPY2,675 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY3,077 million to JPY23,819 million, borrowings increased by JPY400 million to JPY16,770 million mainly due to a decrease of JPY1,500 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY2,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY3,817 million to JPY1,978 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY187 million to JPY9,758 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,260 million to JPY15,775 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY47,591 million, decreased by JPY2,816 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,829 million to JPY3,671 million mainly due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY503 million to JPY6,926 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY472 million to JPY29,674 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY112,006 million, increased by JPY8,478 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 47.7% as of December 31, 2022.

1Q-3Q22 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 were JPY41,327 million (JPY40,960 million as of December 31, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY27,314 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY30,370 million for 1Q-3Q21). There were profit before tax of JPY19,018 million (JPY17,597 million for 1Q-3Q21), depreciation and amortization of JPY21,254 million (JPY21,088 million for 1Q-3Q21), including JPY8,460 million (JPY8,643 million for 1Q-3Q21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY9,871 million (JPY5,680 million for 1Q-3Q21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY2,991 million (net cash out of JPY1,298 million for 1Q-3Q21). As for the major factors for the increase in net cash out in comparison with 1Q-3Q21, there were a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables and increases in payments of prepaid expenses and inventories, which exceeded a decrease in payments of trade and other payables.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY13,160 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY9,832 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets, such as Shiroi Data Center Campus construction-related, of JPY9,760 million (JPY4,893 million for 1Q-3Q21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY4,150 million (JPY3,627 million for 1Q-3Q21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY1,216 million (JPY1,776 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q22 was JPY20,766 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY22,240 million for 1Q-3Q21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY14,396 million (JPY14,665 million for 1Q-3Q21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY1,500 million (JPY5,170 million for 1Q-3Q21) and dividends paid of JPY4,901 million (JPY3,836 million for 1Q-3Q21).

Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets
1Q-3Q22 financial results were in line with our plan with continued revenue growth. Therefore, FY2022 financial targets remain unchanged.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2023.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
     
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 47,391  41,327 
Trade receivables 37,649  36,079 
Inventories 2,608  4,290 
Prepaid expenses 13,553  15,907 
Contract assets 1,870  3,318 
Other financial assets 1,295  1,926 
Other current assets 119  301 
Total current assets 104,485  103,148 
Non-current assets    
Tangible assets 17,846  22,902 
Right-of-use assets 44,874  42,498 
Goodwill 9,479  9,790 
Intangible assets 16,424  16,200 
Investments accounted for using equity method 5,830  5,598 
Prepaid expenses 10,452  11,850 
Contract assets 69  47 
Other investments 17,410  17,689 
Deferred tax assets 183  193 
Other financial assets 4,245  4,375 
Other non-current assets 508  568 
Total non-current assets 127,320  131,710 
Total assets 231,805  234,858 
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Liabilities and Equity    
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Trade and other payables 20,742  23,819 
Borrowings 16,370  16,770 
Income taxes payable 5,795  1,978 
Contract liabilities 9,571  9,758 
Deferred income 65  102 
Other financial liabilities 17,035  15,775 
Other current liabilities 7,199  5,900 
Total current liabilities 76,777  74,102 
Non-current liabilities    
Borrowings 5,500  3,671 
Retirement benefit liabilities 4,395  4,578 
Provisions 786  789 
Contract liabilities 7,429  6,926 
Deferred income 340  297 
Deferred tax liabilities 641  515 
Other financial liabilities 30,146  29,674 
Other non-current liabilities 1,170  1,141 
Total non-current liabilities 50,407  47,591 
Total liabilities 127,184  121,693 
Equity    
Share capital 25,562  25,562 
Share premium 36,518  36,677 
Retained earnings 37,024  44,977 
Other components of equity 6,275  6,621 
Treasury shares (1,851) (1,831)
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 103,528  112,006 
Non-controlling interests 1,093  1,159 
Total equity 104,621  113,165 
Total liabilities and equity 231,805  234,858 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Revenues    
Network services 95,097 102,744
System integration 68,413 80,477
ATM operation business 2,090 2,118
Total revenues 165,600 185,339
Cost of sales    
Cost of network services (68,653) (74,627)
Cost of systems integration (58,869) (67,835)
Cost of ATM operation business (1,294) (1,221)
Total cost of sales (128,816) (143,683)
Gross Profit 36,784 41,656
Selling, general and administrative expenses (20,494) (23,064)
Other operating income 125 246
Other operating expenses (117) (48)
Operating Profit 16,298 18,790
Finance income 2,756 802
Finance expenses (401) (413)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (1,056) (161)
Profit (loss) before tax 17,597 19,018
Income tax expense (5,974) (6,049)
Profit (loss) for the period 11,623 12,969
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:    
Owners of the parent 11,522 12,854
Non-controlling interests 101 115
Total 11,623 12,969
Earnings per share    
Basic earnings per share (yen) 63.81 71.14
Diluted earnings per share (yen) 63.50 70.79
     
※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Revenues    
Network services 31,661  35,038 
System integration 24,204  27,629 
ATM operation business 681  710 
Total revenues 56,546  63,377 
Cost of sales    
Cost of network services (21,899) (24,825)
Cost of systems integration (20,529) (22,978)
Cost of ATM operation business (419) (409)
Total cost of sales (42,847) (48,212)
Gross Profit 13,699  15,165 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,704) (7,556)
Other operating income 32  25 
Other operating expenses (33) (17)
Operating Profit 6,994  7,617 
Finance income 983  19 
Finance expenses (128) (1,393)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (684) (83)
Profit (loss) before tax 7,165  6,160 
Income tax expense (2,500) (1,931)
Profit (loss) for the period 4,665  4,229 
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:    
Owners of the parent 4,630  4,215 
Non-controlling interests 35  14 
Total 4,665  4,229 
Earnings per share    
Basic earnings per share (yen) 25.63  23.33 
Diluted earnings per share (yen) 25.51  23.21 
     
※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022.
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Profit (loss) 11,623  12,969 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax    
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss    
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,887  (274)
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,887  (274)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss    
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 245  579 
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (0) (3)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 19  44 
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 264  620 
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,151  346 
Other comprehensive income 13,774  13,315 
Other comprehensive income attributable to:    
Owners of the parent 13,673  13,200 
Non-controlling interest 101  115 
Other comprehensive income 13,774  13,315 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Profit (loss) 4,665  4,229 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax    
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss    
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated as measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (121) 437 
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (121) 437 
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss    
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 227  (433)
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (0) (2)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using equity method 6  10 
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 233  (425)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 112  12 
Other comprehensive income 4,777  4,241 
Other comprehensive income attributable to:    
Owners of the parent 4,742  4,227 
Non-controlling interest 35  14 
Other comprehensive income 4,777  4,241 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
                
 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling
interests
 Total
equity
 Share capital Share premium Retained
earnings		 Other
components of
equity		 Treasury shares Total  
 Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen
Balance, April 1, 202125,531 36,389  25,047  4,865 (1,875) 89,957  1,015  90,972 
Comprehensive income               
Profit (loss)- -  11,522  - -  11,522  101  11,623 
Other comprehensive income- -  -  2,151 -  2,151  -  2,151 
Total comprehensive income- -  11,522  2,151 -  13,673  101  13,774 
Transactions with owners               
Issuance of common stock31 (31) -  - -  0  -  0 
Disposal of treasury shares- 53  -  - 24  77  -  77 
Dividends paid- -  (3,836) - -  (3,836) (49) (3,885)
Stock-based compensation- 61  -  - -  61  -  61 
Other- (5) -  - -  (5) (2) (7)
Total transactions with owners31 78  (3,836) - 24  (3,703) (51) (3,754)
Balance, December 31, 202125,562 36,467  32,733  7,016 (1,851) 99,927  1,065  100,992 
                
                
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
                
 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests
 Total
equity
 Share capital Share premium Retained
earnings		 Other components of equity Treasury shares Total  
 Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen
Balance, April 1, 202225,562 36,518  37,024  6,275 (1,851) 103,528  1,093  104,621 
Comprehensive income               
Profit (loss)- -  12,854  - -  12,854  115  12,969 
Other comprehensive income- -  -  346 -  346  -  346 
Total comprehensive income- -  12,854  346 -  13,200  115  13,315 
Transactions with owners               
Purchase of treasury stock- -  -  - 0  0  -  0 
Disposal of treasury shares- 99  -  - 20  119  -  119 
Dividends paid- -  (4,901) - -  (4,901) (49) (4,950)
Stock-based compensation- 60  -  - -  60  -  60 
Total transactions with owners- 159  (4,901) - 20  (4,722) (49) (4,771)
Balance, December 31, 202225,562 36,677  44,977  6,621 (1,831) 112,006  1,159  113,165 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022
  Millions of yen Millions of yen
Cash flows from operating activities    
Profit (loss) before tax 17,597  19,018 
Adjustments    
Depreciation and amortization 21,088  21,254 
Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 98  (143)
Shares of loss (profit) of investments accounted for using equity method 1,056  161 
Finance income (2,776) (802)
Finance expenses 401  413 
Other 112  475 
Changes in working capital    
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 4,277  1,784 
Decrease (increase) in inventories (208) (1,669)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (2,114) (3,440)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets (1,442) (1,426)
Decrease (increase) in other assets (102) (183)
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (563) (745)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (606) 3,516 
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (562) (577)
Increase (decrease) in deferred income (8) (1)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (1,152) (1,402)
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 851  969 
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 332  183 
Subtotal 36,279  37,385 
Interest and dividends received 170  201 
Interest paid (398) (401)
Income taxes paid (5,680) (9,871)
Cash flows from operating activities 30,370  27,314 
Cash flows from investing activities    
Purchases of tangible assets (4,893) (9,760)
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,776  1,216 
Purchases of intangible assets (3,627) (4,150)
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 0  - 
Purchase of a subsidiary (2,612) - 
Purchases of other investments (574) (397)
Proceeds from sales of other investments 104  19 
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (91) (49)
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits 141  16 
Payments for refundable insurance policies (56) (56)
Other 0  1 
Cash flows from investing activities (9,832) (13,160)
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from long-term borrowings -  179 
Repayment of  long-term borrowings (5,170) (1,500)
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 1,480  (100)
Payments of other financial liabilities (14,665) (14,396)
Dividends paid (3,836) (4,901)
Other (48) (48)
Cash flows from financing activities (22,240) (20,766)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 195  548 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,507) (6,064)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 42,467  47,391 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 40,960  41,327 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Going Concern Assumption
Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021
        
 Reportable segments    
 Network service and
systems integration
 business		 ATM operation
business		 Adjustments Consolidated
 Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen
Revenue       
Customers163,510 2,090 -  165,600 
Intersegment transactions96 - (96) - 
Total revenue163,606 2,090 (96) 165,600 
          
Segment operating profit15,747 617 (66) 16,298 
        
Finance income      2,756 
Finance expense      (401)
Share of profit (loss) of  investments accounted for using the equity method      (1,056)
Profit before tax      17,597 
        
        
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
        
 Reportable segments    
 Network service and
systems integration
 business		 ATM operation
business		 Adjustments Consolidated
 Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen Millons of yen
Revenue       
Customers183,221 2,118 -  185,339 
Intersegment transactions79 - (79) - 
Total revenue183,300 2,118 (79) 185,339 
          
Segment operating profit18,117 693 (20) 18,790 
        
Finance income      802 
Finance expense      (413)
Share of profit (loss) of  investments accounted for using the equity method      (161)
Profit before tax      19,018 

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events
Nothing to be reported.        

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (“1Q-3Q22”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022　[Under IFRS]

February 8, 2023

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 14, 2023
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations(% shown is YoY change)
 RevenuesOperating profitProfit (loss) before
tax		Profit (loss)
for the period		Profit (loss)
attributable to
owners
of the parent		Other
comprehensive
income
 JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%
Nine Months ended December 31, 2022185,33911.918,79015.319,0188.112,96911.612,85411.613,315(3.3)
Nine Months ended December 31, 2021165,6006.116,29860.917,59790.711,62395.511,52296.113,77481.7 

 

 Basic earnings per shareDiluted earnings per share
 JPYJPY
Nine Months ended December 31, 202271.1470.79
Nine Months ended December 31, 202163.8163.50

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

 Total assetsTotal equityTotal equity
attributable to owners
of the parent		Ratio of owners'
equity
to total assets
 JPY millionsJPY millionsJPY millions%
As of December 31, 2022234,858113,165112,00647.7
As of March 31, 2022231,805104,621103,52844.7

2．Dividends

 Annual Dividends
1Q-end2Q-end3Q-endYear-endTotal
 JPYJPYJPYJPYJPY
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 202223.0025.0048.00
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 202329.25  
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)   14.63

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the amount on a pre-split basis, the forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)
 RevenuesOperating profitProfit (loss) before taxProfit (loss) for the year
attributable to owners of the parent		Basic earnings per
share
 JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023250,00010.527,20015.526,3008.817,50011.796.89

(Notes)

  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
  2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.
  3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release. 
     

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

  1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
  2. Other changes in accounting policies: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
    As of December 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares
    As of March 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares

  2. Number of treasury stock:
    As of December 31, 2022: 6,371,696 shares
    As of March 31, 2022: 6,443,334 shares

  3. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
    For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: 180,678,380 shares
    For the nine months ended December 31, 2021: 180,581,022 shares

    * IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 8, 2023. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document. 

ii) Change in the unit of presentation for monetary amounts
Amounts of accounts and other items presented in our condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously stated in thousands of yen, but effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, IIJ has changed to present such amounts in millions of yen. In order to facilitate comparison, the amounts for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also presented in millions of yen.

iii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on February 8, 2023.  


