Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman on President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Washington D.C., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, issued the following statement following President Joseph R. Biden’s State of the Union address:

“In only two years under the Biden-Harris Administration, our country has made remarkable progress toward a stable economy. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, over 12 million new jobs have been created, inflation is down, and a record-breaking 10.5 million people have applied to start a business. While we have work ahead of us to continue lowering costs for so many still navigating global challenges presented by the pandemic, one thing is clear: the Biden economic plan is working.”

“Building on the more than $450 billion delivered to small businesses, the SBA will continue to meet the challenges and needs of small businesses wherever they are by tackling barriers to capital and opening doors of opportunities created by historic investments such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and other once-in-a-generation legislation to help achieve the President’s goal of building an economy from the bottom up and middle out - our north star since day one.”

Under the Biden Economic Plan, the country has seen an unprecedented turnaround from the lows of the worldwide pandemic, including the fastest rebound of manufacturing sector growth in 40 years, the lowest rate of unemployment in over 50 years, the fastest decline in gas prices in nearly a decade, and a historic reduction in the deficit.

###

