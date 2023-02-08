Nykredit Bank Group - Annual Report 2022

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

and the press 8 February 2023

Nykredit today announces the Annual Reports for 2022 of:

Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48

Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80

Nykredit Bank A/S, CVR no 10 51 96 08

Totalkredit A/S, CVR no 21 83 22 78

Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the Annual Report 2022:

- Nykredit reported its best ever financial results today. And this is highly satisfactory. 2022 was yet another busy year with high business and customer growth in Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit. We have also recorded growth in Nykredit Wealth Management, which includes Nykredit Invest and Sparinvest. However, given the macroeconomic outlook, we cannot expect the same high activity level and results next year.

- 2022 was characterised in particular by the war in Ukraine and its impacts, which quickly fed through to the global economy and fuelled volatility. In times like these, I am particularly proud that customers, colleagues and Nykredit on the whole faced the current situation with resilience and the adaptability to change.

- Our full-year results were also driven by a strong credit quality, which has resulted in low loan impairments. We successfully managed our own portfolios and also benefited from market tailwinds around year-end. All value adjustments have been recognised through profit or loss.



- The increase in customer numbers across Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit gives us the opportunity to show even more homeowners, private investors and businesses what a mutual financial provider can do for them. In 2022 we have given back about DKK 1.9 billion to customers. Something that is possible thanks to our owner, Forenet Kredit. Based on net profit for 2022, it is recommended to the Annual General Meeting that Nykredit distribute ordinary dividend of DKK 4.65 billion.



Highlights from the Annual Report 2022:

Business profit and profit before tax were DKK 10.6 billion and DKK 11.5 billion, respectively, for 2022.

For 2023, Nykredit is guiding for a profit after tax of DKK 8.0-9.0 billion.

Totalkredit's nominal lending increased by DKK 11 billion to DKK 877 billion in the period.

Nykredit Bank's lending increased by 16% to DKK 87 billion.

Assets under management in Nykredit Wealth Management totalled DKK 438 billion at end-2021 and DKK 406 billion at end-2022.

Nykredit maintains a very strong capitalisation with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 19.5%.

From 2023 Nykredit's target for the annual return after tax will be 8.0% of shareholders' equity (RoE). This target replaces the target of a return after tax of 7.5% of allocated capital (RoAC).

Nykredit's total capital ratio was down 37.6% at end-2022.

DKK million Nykredit Group 2022 2021 Change Net interest income 10,871 9,978 892 Net fee income 3,119 2,406 712 Wealth management income 2,279 2,324 -45 Net interest from capitalisation (740) (484) -256 Net income relating to customer benefits programmes (443) (414) -29 Trading, investment portfolio and other income 1,736 2,718 -981 Income 16,823 16,529 294 Costs 6,327 6,349 22 Business profit before impairment charges 10,496 10,179 316 Impairment charges for loans and advances (80) (115) 35 Business profit 10,576 10,295 281 Legacy derivatives 931 432 500 Profit before tax for the year 11,507 10,727 780 Tax 2,059 1,862 -197 Profit for the year 9,448 8,865 583

For further comments, please contact Head of Press Relations Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden at tel +45 27 58 95 88.

