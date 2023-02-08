PANDORA INITIATES A DKK 2.4 BILLION SHARE BUY-BACK, WITH AN INTENTION TO GO UP TO DKK 5.0 BILLION

The Board of Directors has decided to launch a new share buy-back programme of DKK 2.4 billion with an intention to go up to a total of DKK 5.0 billion during the next 12 months, depending on how the macroeconomic climate develops throughout the year.

Pandora has appointed Danske Bank as lead manager on the initial DKK 2.4 billion buy-back programme, which will run from 8 February 2023 until 30 June 2023. Any subsequent share buy-back programmes will be carried out in the period between 3 July 2023 to 2 February 2024, both days inclusive.

The share buy-back programme is implemented in accordance with the safe harbour rules in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (market abuse regulation).

The programme will be implemented under the following framework:

The maximum total consideration for Pandora shares bought back in the period of the programme is DKK 2.4 billion;

Under the current authorisation to acquire treasury shares, and thus applicable to the programme, Pandora can acquire up to 10% of the existing nominal share capital;

The maximum number of shares to be bought per daily market session will be the equivalent to 25% of the average daily volume of shares in the Company traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 business days;

The purchase price paid in connection with acquisition of shares must not diverge from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition by more than 10%.

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the Company´s share capital and to meet obligations arising from Company incentive programmes.

Pandora may terminate the programme at any time.

On a weekly basis Pandora will issue an announcement in respect of transactions made under the programme.





