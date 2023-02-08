Interim Report Q4 2022

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK


The Interim Report for the 4th Quarter 2022 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments


Attachments

APMM Q4 2022 Interim Report_pdf APMM-2022-12-31-en