RECHARGE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF MR. BILL MACDONALD, AN EXPERIENCED SECURITIES AND CORPORATE FINANCE LAWYER TO ITS BOARD OF ADVISORS

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bill Macdonald to the Company's Advisory Board.



William (Bill) Macdonald is a successful securities and corporate finance lawyer operating in North Vancouver, Canada. Mr. Macdonald has been, and continues to be, a director and/or officer of numerous publicly traded companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges in a variety of industries. Mr. Macdonald is the former Chairman of the Board of Canucks Autism Network, a non-profit organization that provides recreation and social programs throughout British Columbia for individuals and their families who are living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Mr. Macdonald has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since February 1998, and a member of the New York State Bar since February 2002.

Mr. Macdonald comments, “I am looking forward to working with the team at Recharge. I believe there to be great things in store for Recharge in the future, and I am happy to be a part of this journey at this pivotal time for the Company.”

Mr. David Greenway, Recharge’s CEO states, "Bill's vast experience working with high growth companies, such as Recharge, will certainly come in handy as we continue to grow and raise the capital needed to be a successful company with our growing portfolio of copper, gold and battery metal assets. Bill has advised many public companies, both large and small, successfully navigating financing and securities issues for them. He will be critical for the next phase of our proposed exploration and development plans."

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ David Greenway ”

David Greenway, CEO

