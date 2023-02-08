The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Expected to Reach $ 521.3 billion by 2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35% from 2023 to 2028. From $35 billion in 2022, he is projected to exceed $ 521.3 billion by 2028.

Analyst View:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the intelligence exhibited by machines that perceives, synthesizes, and derives information, as opposed to intelligence exhibited by non-human animals or humans. Examples of tasks where this occurs include speech recognition, computer vision, translation between (natural) languages, and other input mappings.

Building AI systems is a laborious process of reverse-engineering human traits and abilities into machines and harnessing their computational power to surpass human capabilities.

Understanding how artificial intelligence works in practice requires a deep dive into different sub-areas of artificial intelligence and understanding how these areas can be applied to different areas of the industry. . You can also take artificial intelligence courses to help you get a full understanding.

The growing digitization of various industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, automotive, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), has resulted in the widespread use of AI-integrated systems for analysing large amounts of data and extracting insights about overall operational efficiencies and consumer experience. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of 5G infrastructure and the rising demand for intelligent virtual assistants are fueling market growth.

The need to achieve robotic autonomy in order to compete in a global market helps to drives the global artificial intelligence market forward.

[Exclusive 140 Pages Report] Get Free Sample Copy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market -> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/#request-a-sample

Companies Mentioned -> Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China)

Recent Developments->

Microsoft releases Azure OpenAI Service and will add ChatGPT ‘soon’

Microsoft has announced the general availability of the Azure OpenAI Service and plans to add ChatGPT in the near future.

17 January 2023, Currently, Azure OpenAI Service provides access to some of the most powerful AI models in the world—including Codex and DALL-E 2.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise info graphics and thorough descriptions-> View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope->

Report Attributes Details Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size (2022) US$ 35 USD billion Projected Market Value (2028) US$ 521.3 billion Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth Rate (2023-2028) 35% CAGR Market Share Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market(2023-2028) 35 % North America Market Trends



Greater Cloud and AI collaboration, AI solutions for IT, AI will help in structuring data, Artificial intelligence talent will remain tight, Large-scale adoption of AI in the IT industry.

Discount on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market -> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/#inquire-for-discount

Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

Application Program Interface (API)

Machine Learning Framework

Services

Deployment And Integration Support And Maintenance



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Other Technology

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Business Function, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

Marketing And Sales

Security

Finance

Law

Human Resource

Other Business Function ()

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Vertical 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

BFSI

Retail And Ecommerce

Telecommunication And It

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Automotive

Government And Defense

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Other Verticals (Education, Media And Entertainment And Travel And Hospitality)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Region, 2022-2028, (In USD Billion)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

Read Full Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/

Strong and Weak Artificial Intelligence

Extensive research in Artificial Intelligence also divides it into two more categories, namely Strong Artificial Intelligence and Weak Artificial Intelligence.

Weak AI Strong AI It is a narrow application with a limited scope. It is a wider application with a more vast scope. This application is good at specific tasks. This application has incredible human-level intelligence. It uses supervised and unsupervised learning to process data. It uses clustering and association to process data. Example: Siri, Alexa. Example: Advanced Robotics

Regional Share Analysis->

North America is expected to hold the largest market share. This high share is attributed to favorable government initiatives to encourage the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries.

Check the TOC of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market -> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/#table-of-content

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in 2023

Natural Language Generation Natural Language Understanding Speech Recognition Expert Systems Decision Management Deep Learning Robotic Process Automation Text Analytics



Purchase this report -> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/checkout/

Important Points Covered in the Report

Research Analyst says that the Artificial Intelligence Market size was at USD 35 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 521.3 billion by 2028.

In 2022, the market value stood at USD 35 Billion.

Growing at a CAGR of 35%, the market will exhibit healthy growth in the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America dominated the market share in 2022.





Checkout Our Related Research Key Updates:

Indoor Location Market

Global indoor location market size is expected to grow at more than 22% CAGR from 2023 to 2029.

Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market

Digital Workplace/ Digital Workspace Market is projected to reach USD 103.15 Million by 2028.

Private Wireless Networks Market

Private Wireless Networks Market is expected to grow at 18% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 80 billion by 2029.

Digital Printing Market

Digital Printing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 26.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.6 billion by 2028.

Queue Management System Market