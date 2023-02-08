Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Excellent Hi-Care, Medennium, Menicon, Metro Optics and Orion Vision Group

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global therapeutic contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2021-2027. Therapeutic contact lenses (TCLs) are mainly used for corneal diseases, and the clinical use of TCL after ophthalmic surgery usually focuses on corneal lesions, corneal refractive surgery, and corneal transplantation.

These bandages were also used in cataract surgery. It also stimulates corneal metabolism, improves corneal regeneration, increases epithelial adhesion, maintains hydration, reduces collagenase accumulation, reduces edema, improves corneal clarity and vision, and is a vehicle for ophthalmic drug delivery.



The two most common contact lens variants available in the therapeutic contact lenses market include hard and soft contact lenses. RGP contact lenses are the most common type of hard contact lenses available in the industry. These lenses are usually made from plastic materials.

These lenses hold their shape firmly and allow oxygen to flow through the wearer's eye lens. RGP lenses are helpful for people with astigmatism and keratoconus as they enable sharper vision when the cornea is unevenly curved compared to soft contact lenses. Soft contact lenses are made up of hydrogel and silicone hydrogel materials.



Nearly 125 million people worldwide wear contact lenses to correct regular or common vision problems, such as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism. This vision correction can be done per the user's needs without disturbing the physical appearance.

By 2050, more than 2 billion people will be aged over 60. There is an increase in the global target population with the number of people requiring vision corrections.

For instance, around 153 million people are affected by uncorrected refractive errors, 1.7 billion have presbyopia, 352 million people suffer from dry eyes, and 20 million people are facing blind from cataracts. In addition, the diabetic population does suffer from various vision-related issues. For instance, around 93 million people suffer from diabetic retinopathy, and more than 67 million suffer from glaucoma.



Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing Use of Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses



Silicone hydrogel contact lenses have become the most widely used contact lenses. As they are easy and handy to use with no maintenance required, they do not cause any harm to people compared to extended wearable lenses. Also, Silicone hydrogel lenses can treat eye problems such as red eyes, blurred vision, corneal swelling, and general discomfort in the eyes.

Many key players in the therapeutic contact lenses market do offer Silicone hydrogel therapeutic contact lenses, such as Acuvue Oasys (Johnson & Johnson Vision Care), Air Optix Aqua (Alcon), Biofinity (CooperVision), and PureVision2 (Bausch & Lomb).



The Coming Rise of Drug-delivery Contact Lenses



Extensive research has been documented recognizing the potential of BCL as a drug delivery system. This is due to their superior drug bioavailability compared to eye drops and their ability to be used on long-wearing schedules, increasing dosing frequency, side effects, and compliance. Desired properties of drug delivery devices include easy, comfortable, and controlled administration over an extended period with preservation of vision and ocular function.



Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses



Hi-tech contact lenses are used to treat eye disorders and more. The hi-tech contact lenses involve various processes, such as delivering the drug to the eye, providing augmented reality, monitoring eye health conditions, and more.

Mojo Vision, a California-based company working on AR (Augmented Reality) based smart contact lenses, has launched contact lenses that elevate users' vision. These lenses are equipped with an inbuilt display that provides timely information regarding the objects focused on without interrupting the real vision.



Growing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders & Geriatric Population



As populations continue to expand, so does the need for eye care. Aging is one of the most significant global demographic factors impacting eye care as the need for vision correction increases and becomes more complex as a person grows older. In 2018, around one-third of the global population was above the age of 45, the average onset of presbyopia (long-sightedness caused by loss of elasticity of the eye's lens).



Further, the rise in urbanization and the expansion of middle classes in fast-developing markets, particularly in Latin America and Asia, have transformed the economy and local eye health requirements.

A considerable increase in migration from rural areas to cities in search of better jobs has contributed to the demand for better healthcare requirements and trends. Increased disposable incomes are encouraging people to prefer the luxury products like contact lenses in the market, which is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global therapeutic contact lenses market.



Technological Advancements in Contact Lenses



The key vendors in the contact lenses market are constantly investing in research & development to launch a new variety of contact lenses benefitting the market's users and fulfilling the market's unmet needs.

New products are one of the unique strategies to drive customers towards new products with unique features in the therapeutic contact lenses market. In 2019, Bausch & Lomb launched the ULTRA multifocal toric contact lens for presbyopia patients. The ULTRA multifocal for astigmatism features vision at all distances and a stable fit for consistent results.



Public and Private Initiatives to Increase Vision Care Awareness



Favorable initiatives of governments around the world to promote advanced vision aids will support therapeutic contact lenses market growth in the coming years. For example, the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is actively working to raise awareness of behaviors and risk factors that affect vision in contact lens wearers through the Vision Health Initiative.

In addition to government and public health organizations, many private organizations worldwide are actively involved in advancing ophthalmology. For example, in 2018, Johnson & Johnson Vision launched a global campaign called SpotlightSight in honor of World Sight Day.

Vendor Landscape

The global therapeutic contact lenses market is highly consolidated, with the key players including Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, and The Cooper Companies accounting for a major market share. The market is subjected to constant technological advances and regularly evolving vision correction requirements and standards. Vendors compete based on product variety, pricing, quality, technological leadership and innovation, and the efficacy of therapeutic contact lenses.



Key Developments in The Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market

Alcon brands such as Dailies and Air Optix have enabled the company to achieve a significant therapeutic contact lens market share. In 2016, Alcon launched Air Optix plus HydraGlyde in the US and the EU, an innovative upgrade to monthly SiHy contact lenses featuring the HydraGlyde moisture matrix technology for long-lasting lens surface wettability and another product, DAILIES TOTAL1 Multifocal contact lenses in both the US and the EU.

Johnson & Johnson's growth is primarily driven by its daily disposable lens sales in the ACUVUE OASYS contact lenses category. In 2021, Johnson & Johnson Vision received approval in Canada for ACUVUE Abiliti 1-Day Soft Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management.

Key Vendors

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

Johnson & Johnson

The Cooper Companies

Other Prominent Vendors

ABB Optical Group

AccuLens

Advanced Vision Technologies

Contamac

Excellent Hi-Care

Medennium

Menicon

Metro Optics

Orion Vision Group

POLYTOUCH

Shine Optical

SURGITECH INNOVATION

SynergEyes

UltraVision CLPL

Walman

Visionary Optics

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size of the therapeutic contact lenses market?

2. What is the growth rate of the therapeutic contact lenses market?

3. Who are the key players in the global therapeutic contact lenses market?

4. Which region has the highest global therapeutic contact lenses market share?

5. What factors impact the growth of the therapeutic contact lenses market?



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3190.95 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4251.98 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Overview



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increase in Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses Application

9.2 Advances in Drug-Delivery Contact Lenses Technology

9.3 Introduction of Hi-Tech Contact Lenses



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders & Geriatric Population

10.2 Advances in Contact Lenses Technology

10.3 Public and Private Initiatives to Increase Vision Care Awareness



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Cost of Therapeutic Contact Lenses

11.2 Adverse Events Associated with Contact Lenses

11.3 Low Accessibility, Affordability, & Financial Exclusion for Large Patient Pool



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Geography Insights

12.2.2 Material Segmentation Insights

12.2.3 Usage Segmentation Insights

12.2.4 Applications Segmentation Insights

12.2.5 Distribution Channel Segmentation Insights

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Soft Contact Lenses

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Soft Contact Lenses Market by Geography

13.4 Rigid Contact Lenses

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Rigid Contact Lenses Market by Geography



14 Usage

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Daily Replacement

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Daily Replacement Market by Geography

14.4 Frequent Replacement

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Frequent Replacement Market by Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Post Ocular Surgery

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Post Ocular Surgery Market by Geography

15.4 Corneal Surgery/Disorder

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Corneal Surgery/Disorder Market by Geography

15.5 Drug Delivery

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Drug Delivery Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market by Geography

15.6 Others

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Other Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market by Geography



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Omni Channel

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Omni Channel Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market by Geography

16.4 Hospitals & Eye Care Clinics

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Hospitals & Eye Care Clinics Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market by Geography



17 Geography



18 North America



19 APAC



20 Europe

21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

