Global Emulsion Polymer Market Analysis Report 2022: Competitive Intensity Will Translate Into Tailor Made Chemistry R&D and Application Support

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emulsion Polymer Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emulsion polymers are used in paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, paper and packaging, textiles, nonwovens, carpets, and construction chemical and material applications. The popularity of emulsion polymers (more than hot-melt- and solvent-based adhesives) and the growth in end-use applications will contribute to market growth over the next few years.



The only challenge emulsion polymers face is that of augmenting the limited profit margins they earn when compared to raw material suppliers and end-use industries. Raw material suppliers benefit from their significant R&D expertise and the subsequently limited barriers to entry that their niche business enjoys.

Likewise, paints and coatings, and adhesive manufacturers exert influence over formulation recipes and application technologies, which translate into higher margins for them. As a result, emulsion polymer manufacturers face a profit margin backlash from both ends of the value chain.



Styrene-butadiene latexes (SBLs), acrylics, vinyls, alkyds, and others (various nitrile elastomer chemistries combined) are the chemistry types covered in the market study. The key applications considered are paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, paper and packaging, textiles, nonwovens, and carpets, and construction chemical and material applications.

For each of the end-use industry applications discussed, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates is analyzed, in addition to revenue and volume estimates by chemistry. The revenue share of the top emulsion polymer manufacturers has been discussed at a global level.



The growing requirement for tailor-made and sustainable, green chemistries is the challenge. Emulsion polymer manufacturers will also have to focus on developing direct sales channels to swiftly sell and cost-effectively distribute products to customers. They will have to either partner exclusively with regional distributors or focus on direct sales to leverage their capabilities for developing business.

China, India, Southeast Asia, and LATAM will witness high growth in the next 7 years because of large, fast-growing end-consumer populations. All factors mentioned here will contribute to the demand for emulsion polymers over 5 to 7 years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emulsion Polymers (EP) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emulsion Polymers

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EP in Paints & Coatings

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EP in Adhesives & Sealants

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Paper & Packaging Applications

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Textile, Nonwoven, and Carpet Applications

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EP in Construction Chemicals & Materials

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Chemistry

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Polyurethane Dispersions

Market Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Share

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Superior Emulsion Polymerization Processes

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Bio-based Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/601pdm-emulsion?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.