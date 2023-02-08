2022 Strategic Profile of BYD: Overview of BYD, Primarily Focusing on China Mainland and the Countries to Which it Exports

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of BYD" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This strategic analysis offers an overview of BYD, primarily focusing on China Mainland and the countries to which it exports.
BYD was a battery company before it joined the automotive manufacturing industry. With its rich background in batteries, it is the first EV OEM with a vertically integrated value chain and leader in the global EV market. This research offers a business snapshot of BYD which covers operating income, operating profit, and gross profit margin of major business segments, such as automotive and mobile-phone parts.
This profile captures the company's main business segment, the automotive industry. It explores BYD's top 8 highlights in 2021, sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, and product portfolio. In addition, the EV unit shipment forecast is provided until 2030. The electric passenger vehicle is the main vehicle type discussed
in the study, which is also the main contribution of BYD to the automotive industry. BYD's EVs are part of a global electrification trend that has grown rapidly in China and overseas in recent years. Electrification has already transformed the automotive industry, and it is also a long-term powertrain solution that will be adopted and applied worldwide.
From the use of electric buses and electric passenger vehicles to the application of blade batteries, BYD has solved and upgraded the complex needs of the automotive industry. Most importantly, BYD has disrupted traditional ICE vehicles and accelerated the popularity of electric powertrain around the world.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Primary Questions This Study Will Answer
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Overview
- Company Overview
- Major Highlights in 2021
- Financial Performance
- SWOT Analysis
4. Sales Strategies
- BYD Product Sales Outlook
- BYD Sales Outlook
- Best-selling EV
- Sales Collaboration Highlights
5. Manufacturing Strategies
- Global Production Network
- EV Production Bases
- Supply Chain Strategy
- Supply Chain of Key Components
- Strategic Partnerships
6. Product Portfolio
- Strategic Development Roadmap
- R&D Facilities and Research Areas
- Research and Development
- Recent Primary R&D Focus
- Product Development Roadmap
- Primary Collaborations
7. Technology Strategies
- Development Roadmap of Key Components
- Development Roadmap of BYD's Battery
- Development Roadmap of BYD's DM
- Development Roadmap of BYD's DiLink
- Development Roadmap of BYD's ePlatform
- Development Roadmap of BYD's DiPilot
8. Forecast Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- EV Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Improved Components and Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Global Powertrain Transition
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Connected and Autonomous Driving Solutions
