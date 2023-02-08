2022 Strategic Profile of BYD: Overview of BYD, Primarily Focusing on China Mainland and the Countries to Which it Exports

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profile of BYD" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic analysis offers an overview of BYD, primarily focusing on China Mainland and the countries to which it exports.

BYD was a battery company before it joined the automotive manufacturing industry. With its rich background in batteries, it is the first EV OEM with a vertically integrated value chain and leader in the global EV market. This research offers a business snapshot of BYD which covers operating income, operating profit, and gross profit margin of major business segments, such as automotive and mobile-phone parts.

This profile captures the company's main business segment, the automotive industry. It explores BYD's top 8 highlights in 2021, sales strategies, manufacturing strategies, and product portfolio. In addition, the EV unit shipment forecast is provided until 2030. The electric passenger vehicle is the main vehicle type discussed

in the study, which is also the main contribution of BYD to the automotive industry. BYD's EVs are part of a global electrification trend that has grown rapidly in China and overseas in recent years. Electrification has already transformed the automotive industry, and it is also a long-term powertrain solution that will be adopted and applied worldwide.

From the use of electric buses and electric passenger vehicles to the application of blade batteries, BYD has solved and upgraded the complex needs of the automotive industry. Most importantly, BYD has disrupted traditional ICE vehicles and accelerated the popularity of electric powertrain around the world.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Primary Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Overview

Company Overview

Major Highlights in 2021

Financial Performance

SWOT Analysis

4. Sales Strategies

BYD Product Sales Outlook

BYD Sales Outlook

Best-selling EV

Sales Collaboration Highlights

5. Manufacturing Strategies

Global Production Network

EV Production Bases

Supply Chain Strategy

Supply Chain of Key Components

Strategic Partnerships

6. Product Portfolio

Strategic Development Roadmap

R&D Facilities and Research Areas

Research and Development

Recent Primary R&D Focus

Product Development Roadmap

Primary Collaborations

7. Technology Strategies

Development Roadmap of Key Components

Development Roadmap of BYD's Battery

Development Roadmap of BYD's DM

Development Roadmap of BYD's DiLink

Development Roadmap of BYD's ePlatform

Development Roadmap of BYD's DiPilot

8. Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

EV Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electrification

Growth Opportunity 2 - Improved Components and Technology

Growth Opportunity 3 - Global Powertrain Transition

Growth Opportunity 4 - Connected and Autonomous Driving Solutions

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5capo-profile?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.