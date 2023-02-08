Carbon Management Software Global Market Outlook Report 2023: Growing Involvement of Digital Platforms is Driving the Development of New Services and Software Applications

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Management Software: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provided an overview of the global market for carbon management software. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provided estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by solution, deployment mode, industry and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue from subscriptions of carbon management software.

Carbon management software is a tool that assists businesses in planning and implementing carbon management strategies. It also helps them accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprint, as well as meet corporate sustainability goals and government mandates. The implementation of carbon emission policies in response to the demand for rapid decarbonization is the primary driving force for the market.



Enterprises and manufacturing plants can track their carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions more accurately and in real-time with advanced software-based carbon management systems than with legacy monitoring systems. These systems aid in managing, reporting and finding unique insights to reduce emissions.

The shift toward more circular and sustainable modes of production and consumption is driving a shift toward greater energy efficiency and a smaller carbon footprint. Furthermore, the growing involvement of digital platforms is driving the development of new services and software applications that can optimize society's energy consumption, cut costs and reduce the carbon footprint.



Every business is unique, as is every carbon management strategy. Some plans are more comprehensive than others. However, monitoring and reporting on emissions will help businesses understand where they are and where they want to go in terms of sustainability. It is important for each organization to engage the workforce in discussions about sustainability goals and encourage them to consider alternative approaches to achieving net zero targets, as well as to propose previously unconsidered ideas.



Companies such as Tesla are tracking electricity and natural gas usage for their sites. The company is planning to build out its global carbon emissions data in the future.



A go-slow approach might have made sense from a business standpoint a decade ago, but today, as the transition of the world economy to a low-carbon foundation accelerates, that strategy is risky. The temptation for leaders as they navigate this inevitable transition is to do what is expedient today and respond to key stakeholders by setting appropriate emissions reduction targets, disclosing robust and assured climate data, and adjusting their businesses to a more sustainable footing. These, combined, represent a critical focus for every business in the future.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market outlook for carbon management software

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023, 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global carbon management software market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on solution, deployment mode, end-user industry, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology updates, government mandates/regulations, and competitive environment of leading industry participants

Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various carbon emission policies in response to the demand for rapid decarbonization, and impact of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions on global carbon emissions

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the industry leading players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Macroeconomic Factors of Carbon Management Software Market

3.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

3.3.2 Impact of Ukraine-Russia War on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.1.1 Mismatch of Supply and Demand

4.1.2 Modernization of Industry Infrastructure

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution, Deployment Mode and Industry

5.1 Carbon Management Software Market, by Segment

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 Carbon Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 Carbon Management Software Market, by Industry

5.3.1 Transportation

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Agriculture

5.3.5 Other Industries

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Regulatory and Implementation Efforts

6.6 Middle East and Africa (Mea)

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Carbmee GmbH

Carbon Trust

Engie Impact

Esg Enterprises

Greenstone+ Ltd.

Intelex Technologies

Isometrix

Onetrust

Sap Se

Sphera Solutions Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

