The Worldwide Dental Contouring Industry is Expected to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027: Rising Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry Drives Growth

The global dental contouring market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. Dental procedures are the most sought-after treatment by medical tourists.

Most medical tourists seek dental treatment in another country for cost benefits since dental surgery is incredibly expensive in the US, the UK, and many other European countries. People travel abroad for affordable, cutting-edge, pain-free dental care. It is often combined with vacation and tourism experiences in destinations where people travel for dental care.

Such factors propel the growth of the dental contouring market. Further, countries such as Mexico, Hungary, Poland, India, Costa Rica, and Thailand have become popular destinations for undergoing multiple dental treatments, such as dental contouring.



Expansion of Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Dentistry



Ever-increasing pressure from social media, celebrities, and society to maintain flawless appearances, it's no surprise that men and women worldwide are turning to more cosmetic treatments each year.

Minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry refers to treatments and procedures that require no surgical intervention, little or no tooth preparation, little or no anesthesia, and little or no downtime. These steps make improving a smile more convenient and comfortable than ever. Cosmetic dentistry can address various aesthetic problems, but the most common are cracked or chipped teeth, crooked teeth, uneven tooth length, teeth gaps, etc.



Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits



According to the WHO definition, oral health is a condition in which one is free from chronic oral pain, oral and throat cancer, oral infections and wounds, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth decay, loss of teeth, and disorders. These conditions limit one of the individual's abilities to bite, chew, smile, speak, and psychosocial well-being.

The harmful effects of alcohol and smoking on general health and internal organs are well known, and further health of teeth and gums is also seriously affected. A large number of chemicals in nicotine and the acidity of alcohol can damage gum tissues and drastically increase the risk of oral cancer.

People with poor dental hygiene habits are even more likely to develop these serious and uncomfortable conditions. Such factors are expected to promote the dental contouring market as people are most likely to look after their oral health during the forecast period.



Favorable Patient Demographics for Dental Contouring



Each year, millions of people suffer mouth injuries resulting in emergencies such as chipped, knocked out, or cracked teeth. At least 5 million tooth loss or fracture cases are reported annually, most of which occur in sports. Most children (more than 90%) have mamelons on their permanent incisors.

A mamelon is a small bump at the tip of the upper and lower front teeth, giving it a jagged appearance. Growth in the prevalence of dental problems is due to factors such as increased consumption of high-sugar foods and tobacco products.



Rising Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry



a) Over the past few years, cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry have become increasingly popular due to the accessibility of highly advanced dental care, which was previously highly expensive and mostly specialized, and technological advancements. Cosmetic dentistry is one of the faster-growing areas in the dental industry.

Cosmetic dentistry is currently experiencing a huge boom not only in the US but around the world. The cosmetic dentistry market is projected to surpass USD 27 billion by 2024 as the popularity of cosmetic dentistry soars. This tremendous demand for cosmetic dentistry has triggered a wave of technological advances.



b) The number of skilled medical professionals providing aesthetic medicine has increased over the past few decades. The increasing dental treatment options have created the demand for dentists to come up with more practicing units, which are expected to increase the demand for dental contouring globally, thereby contributing to the overall dental contouring market growth.



Growing Awareness of Oral Hygiene & Aesthetic Dentistry in Emerging Economies



Oral diseases are unevenly distributed among the population based on race and ethnicity. Oral disease progression can cause pain, infection, and sepsis, and the treatment is expensive.

The importance of oral care products has increased tremendously in recent years due to increased consumer awareness and improved dissemination of information in developing countries, thereby contributing to the dental contouring market. The most notable advances in the last decade include the introduction of universal aesthetic rules and guidelines.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global dental contouring market is highly dynamic and diverse, with many global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of services and solutions to the end users.

The industry is consolidating and witnessing many partnerships. It is expected that consolidation within the industry will continue as vendors, particularly those with limited financial, operating, and marketing resources, seek to partner /combine with the leading global players that can provide growth opportunities.



The dental contouring market players emphasize adopting various techniques to enhance dental contouring treatments among consumers.

Manufacturers emphasize identifying different market opportunities and setting certain goals to achieve productivity and efficiency. Vendors are focused on altering and refining their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by market players includes the introduction of differentiated bundled services.



Prominent Vendors

Alliance Dental Care

Aventura Dental Group

Aqua Dental Clinic London

Axis Dental Clinic

Ballyclare Practice

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Smiles

Dental Folks

Dental Wellness Group

Dental Boutique

Dr. Yojna's Dental Clinic

Dr Jason Harvey

Elleven Dental

Facets Dental

Gentle Family Dentists

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Highfield Dental & Facial Clinic

Mayo Dental & Implant Clinic

Monarch Dental Clinic

Newton Centre Dental

Pacific Dental Care

Sensu

SidiDent

Sonrisa British Dental Clinic

Stunning Dentistry

The Studio for Aesthetic Dentistry

Tooth 'N' Care

Vilafortuny Laser Centre

Westwood Dental Group

Wildwood Dental Clinic

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the global dental contouring market?

2. What is the growth rate of the dental contouring market?

3. Which region holds the most significant global dental contouring market share?

4. What are the growing trends in the dental contouring market?

5. Which application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global dental contouring market?



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2781.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3869.18 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Overview



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism

9.2 Expansion of Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Dentistry

9.3 Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Favourable Demographics for Dental Contouring

10.2 Rising Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry

10.3 Growing Awareness of Oral Hygiene & Aesthetic Dentistry in Emerging Economies



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Lack of Reimbursement in Cosmetic Dentistry

11.2 Shortage of Skilled Workforce

11.3 Common Mistakes with Dental Instruments



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Geography Insights

12.2.2 Instrument Segmentation Analysis

12.2.3 Application Segmentation Insights

12.2.4 Site Segmentation Analysis

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Instruments

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Diamond Burs

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Diamond Burs Segment by Geography

13.4 Dental Drills

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Dental Drills Segment by Geography

13.5 Sanding Discs

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Sanding Discs Segment by Geography



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Irregular Edges

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Irregular Edges Segment by Geography

14.4 Chips & Cracks

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Chips & Cracks Segment by Geography

14.5 Minor Crowding

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Minor Crowding Segment by Geography

14.6 Tooth Overlapping

14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.2 Tooth Overlapping Segment by Geography

14.7 Others

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Others Segment by Geography



15 Site

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Canines

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Canines Segment by Geography

15.4 Central Incisors

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Central Incisors Segment by Geography

15.5 Lateral Incisors

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Lateral Incisors Segment by Geography



16 Geography



17 Europe



18 North America



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape



23 Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

