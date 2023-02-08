Robotics and Drones Drive Growth in the Contract Logistics Market, expected to Reach US$ 544.98 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract logistics market is forecast to reach US$ 282.27 billion in 2023, and is expected to surpass US$ 544.98 billion by 2033. The demand for contract logistics is estimated to grow by 6.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, resulting from a variety of factors.



The growth of the contract logistics industry is being driven by government initiatives to promote economic diversification, resulting in the development of infrastructure, digitization, and industrialization, as well as by the increasing foreign direct investments and rapid growth of the e-commerce sector.

The increasing demand for cost-efficient and technology-integrated supply chains, as well as the focus on core competencies of the manufacturing sector, are also contributing to the growth of the contract logistics industry. The integration of artificial intelligence, IoT, and innovative technologies in the industry is projected to accelerate the market's development and bring cost savings in logistics operations. The adoption of cloud-integrated logistics management software is also rising due to its ability to enable real-time tracking and inventory updates, accurate monitoring of product life cycles, and real-time accuracy. Furthermore, cloud-based logistics software provides scalability to meet the demands of contract logistics market players and the capacity to reroute misplaced consignments.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16644

Over the past two decades, inventive logistic robotic companies have worked hard to incorporate AI and machine learning, better sensors and reaction times, warehouse management software, and logistics management software. The supply chain has recently seen an increase in warehouse automation. Huge amounts of money and investment have been given to the sector. While Google invested $500 million in JD's automated logistics, Alibaba invested $15 billion in robotic logistics infrastructure. The demand for warehouse robotics in the supply chain is anticipated to reach $22.4 billion by the end of 2021.

Key Takeaways from the Contract Logistics Market:

With a projected value of US$ 832.5 billion through 2033, the United States is expected to hold a 20.5% share of the North America contract logistics industry in 2022.

Germany is likely to account for 4.1% of the global contract logistics industry in 2022. In 2022, the German contract logistics industry is expected to be worth US$ 142.9 billion.

The contract logistics industry in Japan is expected to be worth US$ 325 billion in 2022 and to grow at a strong CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.

Outsourcing is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% of revenue share in 2022.

Distribution management also provides a competitive advantage over other contract logistics services, allowing it to capture more than 59.5% of the market in 2022.

During the forecast period, retail and e-commerce are expected to dominate the market, with a combined market share of around 70%.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16644



Who is Winning?

The contract logistics industry is a constantly changing sector of the logistics industry, with increased competition and a diverse range of product innovations propelling the market forward. Contract logistics providers are constantly innovating and introducing new solutions, products, and services to meet the demands of their customers. Automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics are among the industry's most important trends, allowing providers to increase efficiency, lower costs, and provide more value to customers. Key players are frequently focused on providing end-to-end solutions, whereas the smaller players are usually focused on specific services, such as warehousing or transportation.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Penske and Röhlig Logistics established a brand-new joint venture company, Rohlig Penske Logistics GmbH, in January 2022. The joint venture included 55,000 square meters of additional warehousing, transport management operations, and e-commerce logistics, with plans to expand further across Europe.

The e-commerce behemoth Mercado Libre acquired a minority stake in Kangu, a Brazilian logistics startup, in September 2020. This was done to boost e-commerce and allow small retailers to collect and withdraw e-commerce purchases.

Key Players in the Contract Logistics Industry

SNCF Logistics/GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain

Kuehne + Nagel

Yusen Logistics

Penske

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Hitachi Transport System

DHL Supply Chain

DB Schenker





View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/contract-logistics-market

Contract Logistics Market by Category

By Type:

Insourcing

Outsourcing

By Service:

Warehousing

Transportation

Aftermarket Logistics

Distribution

Others





By Industrial Vertical:

E-Commerce

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Contract Logistics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Click Here for Contract Logistics Market 325 pages TOC Report

Explore Trending Reports of Technology:

RF Interconnect Market: The RF interconnect market has been estimated at US$ 31.56 billion in 2023 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. The RF interconnect market is predicted to be worth US$ 65.05 billion by 2033.

Botnet Detection Market: The botnet detection market revenue estimated to total US$ 839.4 Million in 2023. The botnet detection market is expected to reach US$ 15,358.7 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 33.7 % for 2023 to33.

Next-Gen Firewall Market: The next-gen firewall market revenue totalled ~US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022. The sales in the next-gen firewall market are expected to reach ~US$ 8.5 billion by 2033, at 9.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: The ethernet storage fabric market is projected to be valued at US$ 1.9 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. By 2033, the valuation is expected to breach the mark of US$ 6.5 billion.

Mainframe Security Market: The market for mainframe security is expected to reach a market of US$ 29.43 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. According to estimates, the market will reach US$ 93.9 million in 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com