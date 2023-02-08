Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 01 23

English French

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros

Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS

RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date



Total number of shares











Total number of voting rights 01/31/2023 83,487,030



Theoretical voting rights:



135,558,498







Exercisable voting rights:



134,868,996





