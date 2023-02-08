Global Laboratory Disposables Marker Report 2023: Featuring Becton Dickinson and Co, Cardinal Health, Avantor and McKesson Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Laboratory Disposables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the market for laboratory disposables. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis based on end user, material, product, and region. This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global market for laboratory disposables for 2022-2027.

To calculate the market size, the revenue generated through sales of laboratory disposables products for end-use industries such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, contract research organizations, and several other end users are considered. The report also presents the competitive landscape and a subsequent detailed profile of the key players operating in the market.

Furthermore, the study also discusses the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

Report Includes

47 tables

In-depth overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for laboratory disposable products

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the current and upcoming market opportunities of laboratory disposables, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global laboratory disposable market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by raw material type, product, end user, and geographical region

Highlights of the current market status, emerging trends, and future commercial potential for each key segment of the global market for laboratory disposables, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of laboratory disposable products market with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulatory dynamics, technology advancements, and major strategic developments in the market for laboratory disposables

Company profiles of the major market participants, including Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health, Avantor, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Gerresheimer AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The main materials used to create disposable goods are plastic, paper, polystyrene foam, or cotton. Laboratory disposables are a group of consumable goods that aid in keeping labs clean.



Better outcomes are obtained from diagnostic and research tests using laboratory disposables. As they are not reusable, these goods also aid in reducing the need for reprocessing. Disposables for laboratories can be sterile or non-sterile, made of various materials, suited for keeping various samples, resistant to chemicals, etc.



Due to the numerous benefits of plastics, including their affordability, light weight, adaptability, and biocompatibility, the demand for them in the healthcare industry is rising, which is a major driver of the global market for laboratory disposable products. Products that are disposable improve patient safety by reducing the risk of product contamination and infectious illnesses. During the projected period, it is anticipated that this will increase demand for laboratory disposable items.



The market for laboratory disposable products is being driven by an increase in R&D in the healthcare sector, an increase in the burden of chronic diseases, an increase in the number of laboratories, and an increase in technical improvements. Strategies adopted by key players and emerging economies to provide profitable opportunities to companies in the global market for laboratory disposable products are concentrating on meeting the demands of the medical industry through the introduction of cuttingedge products and technologies. To improve their position in the worldwide market, major players emphasize research and development efforts as well as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.



Due to factors such as an increase in the patient population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in government initiatives in the healthcare sector, an increase in the number of laboratories, and an increase in R&D activities, emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market for laboratory disposable products.



North America accounted for the largest share of the global market for laboratory disposable products. Due to rising patient populations, technological advancements, an increase in the number of laboratories with adequate equipment, an increase in R&D activities, and the presence of important market players, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market for laboratory disposable products during the forecast period.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $26.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Drivers in the Market for Laboratory Disposables

3.1.2 Challenges in the Market for Laboratory Disposables

3.1.3 Opportunities in the Market for Laboratory Disposables

3.1.4 Industry Trends

Chapter 4 Global Market for Laboratory Disposables, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Viral Collection and Transport Solutions

4.2.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

4.3 Specimen Containers

4.3.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

4.4 Transport Vials

4.4.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

4.5 Collection and Transport Swabs

4.5.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

4.6 Tissue Collectors

4.6.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

4.7 Gloves, Masks, and Lab Coats

4.7.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 5 Global Market for Laboratory Disposables, by End-user

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

5.2 Clinical Laboratories

5.2.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

5.3 Biotech/Life Science Research

5.3.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

5.4 Forensic and Others

5.4.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market for Laboratory Disposables, by Region

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.2 Competition

7.3 Major Strategic Developments

7.4 Recent Market Developments, by Key Players

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ansell Ltd.

Avantor, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Mckesson Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms

