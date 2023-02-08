Global 3D Scanning Market is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 7.20 % By 2030

Austin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Scanning Market Outline: A line of laser light is used in 3D scanning, an improved non-destructive, non-contact technique, to record the contours of real items and their surroundings digitally. Additionally, 3D scanning technology enhances output quality while saving time, money, and effort during production. In essence, 3D scanners utilize laser, light, or x-rays to capture the dimensions of real objects and produce point clouds, which are then used by software to produce a 3D model of the scanned object. Furthermore, the use of 3D printer scanners has grown dramatically in a variety of industries, including aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and others.

The market share for 3D scanning is predicted to show discernible growth throughout the forecast period as a result of the rise in demand for exceptionally accurate 3D scanning. The market has grown as a result of continual advancements in 3D scanning technology. In addition, it is projected that during the projection period, there will be an increase in demand for massive amounts of 3D data to be recorded for modeling and analysis. On the other hand, it is anticipated that throughout the projection period, demand for 3D printing and structured light-based 3D scanning would increase, creating an appealing opportunity for market expansion.

The global 3D scanning market has been segmented into types, services, ranges, and applications by type (Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner), By Services (Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and Face Body Scanning), By Range (Short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, and Long Range Scanner), By Application (Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Premium Insights, Trend Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

The global 3D scanning market has been segmented into types, services, ranges, and applications.

The market is divided into optical scanners, laser scanners, and structured light scanners, based on type. The laser scanner category dominated the market in 2022.

Based on services, the market is divided into reverse engineering, quality inspection, rapid prototyping, and face-body scanning. The reverse scanner category dominated the market in 2022.

Based on range, the market is divided into short-range scanners, medium-range scanners, and long-range scanners. The short-range scanner category dominated the market in 2022.

Based on application, the market is divided into entertainment & media, aerospace & defense, healthcare, civil & architecture, industrial manufacturing, and others. The Healthcare category dominated the market in 2022. The healthcare segment leads the market with the highest CAGR of 17.9% during 2022 - 2030

The global 3D scanning market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the 3D scanner market in 2022. This is due to increased research and development efforts and the use of these technologies across a range of end-use industries. Furthermore, due to supportive government regulations that encourage the production of 3D scanners in these nations, the U.S. and Canada are likely to experience significant growth. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to have the quickest revenue CAGR during the projected period. This is due to the region's increased need for 3D scanners that are smarter and more effective. To improve their usefulness and the market's revenue growth, businesses operating in the region constantly adopt new technology through product improvements.

Key companies in the global 3D scanning market include Faro Technologies Inc, Creaform Inc, Direct Dimensions Inc, GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc, Nikon Corporation, Autodesk Inc, 3D Systems Inc., ShapeGrabber Inc, Maptek Pty Ltd.

Recent Development:



March 2021: The SILVER series of Creaform's HandySCAN 3D products were introduced. With a 275 x 250 mm (10.8 x 9.8 in.) scan area, high-quality lenses with an accuracy of up to 0.030 mm (0.0015 in.), and is portable, lightweight, and easy to set up, the SILVER series provides a flexible, professional 3D scanner.

The global 3D Scanning Market is segmented as follows:

3D Scanning Market by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Optical Scanner

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

3D Scanning Market by Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Reverse Engineering

Quality Inspection

Rapid Prototyping

Face Body Scanning

3D Scanning Market by Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Short Range Scanner

Medium Range Scanner

Long Range Scanner

3D Scanning Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Civil & Architecture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

3D Scanning Market Size by Country and Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Southeast Asia)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study includes an analytical depiction of the 3D scanning market size along with the recent trends and future estimates to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall 3D scanning market study is intended to understand the promising trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information connected to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with precise impact analysis.

The current 3D scanning market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark economic competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis represents the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and 3D scanning market trends.

3D Scanning Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 4.71 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 8.22 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.2 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends

competitive landscape, and growth factors Segments Covered Type, Services, Range, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others Key Companies Profiled Faro Technologies Inc, Creaform Inc, Direct Dimensions Inc, GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc, Nikon Corporation, Autodesk Inc, 3D Systems Inc., ShapeGrabber Inc, Maptek Pty Ltd. Download PDF Brochure

