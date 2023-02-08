Smart Packaging 2023: Global Market Outlook

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the smart packaging industry based on three categories, technology, end-user, and regions.

The technologies are segmented into three major types: active packaging, intelligent packaging, and connected packaging. A detailed estimate and forecast of the global market by end-user is provided under the categories of food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, automotive, and others.

The report also examines and quantifies the smart packaging market based on regions. Further, the report analyzes the industry structure, market dynamics, and supply chain analysis of the smart packaging industry.

The report estimates the global market for smart packaging in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of smart packaging solution providers.

Report Includes

14 data tables and 5 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for smart packaging technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven smart packaging market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for smart packaging market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, end user, and region

Discussion of the major growth drivers and industry-specific challenges that will shape the market for smart packaging solutions as the basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

Holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the market for smart packaging products and solutions

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amcor plc, International Paper, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, and WestRock Company

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.2 Challenges

3.2. Trends in Smart Packaging Industry

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Covid-19 Impact on Smart Packaging Market

3.4.1 Food & Beverages

3.4.2 Healthcare

3.5 Porter's Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Medium

3.5.2 Threat of Rivalry - High

3.5.3 Threat of Substitutes - High

3.5.4 Threat of Market Entry - Medium

3.5.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers - Low to Moderate

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology and End-User

4.1 Smart Packaging Market by Technology

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Smart Packaging Market by End-User

4.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

5.1 Global Smart Packaging Market Size by Region

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Competitiveness

6.2 Market Player Positioning

6.3. Recent Key Developments

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Amcor plc

Avery Dennison Corp.

International Paper

Sealed Air

Smurfit Kappa

Stora Enso

Tetra Pak

Westrock Company

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

