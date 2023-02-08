Area Image Sensor Market 2023 to reach Huge Growth and Tremendous Demand in Next Coming years by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Area image sensors market.

Area image sensors market is predictable to grow at more than 8.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is probable to reach above USD 38.6 billion by 2029 from USD 18.7 billion in 2022.

Sensors have become a major segment contributing to the booming semiconductor industry. The importance of sensors is becoming more sophisticated every day, thanks to constant technological developments and innovative fields of application. Sensors are becoming the backbone of modern vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), innovative medical devices, automated manufacturing technologies, intelligent building technologies, and power systems. At the same time, sensors are becoming more robust, specific and accurate, often affordable, smarter, more connected, and increasingly common for use in evolving smart infrastructures.

Charge-coupled device (CCD) technology was first employed due to its superior image quality and sensitivity. However, due to many improvements in complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), CMOS image sensor shipments have overtaken CCD image sensors since 2004. Unlike CCD sensors, which use high-voltage analog circuitry, CMOS consumes less power and is available in a compact size compared to CCDs. Therefore, CMOS is preferred over CCD, bringing more revenue to the image sensor market growth.

CMOS Image Sensors Market Recent Developments

September 2022 - Canon USA Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the launch of four professional camcorders, the XA65, XA60, XA75, and XA70, alongside the VIXIA HF G70 camcorder. With Canon’s line-up of compact camcorders, content creators can easily capture stunning 4K footage in multiple scenarios.

August 2022 - OmniVision Technologies Inc. launched the new three-layer stacked BSI global shutter (GS) image sensor. The company claims that the OG0TB is the global smallest image sensor for eye and face tracking in AR/VR/MR and Metaverse consumer devices; with a package size of just 1.64mm x 1.64mm, it has a 2.2µm pixel in a 1/14.46-inch optical format (OF).

July 2022 - Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) unveiled its plans to release IMX675, a 1/3-type CMOS image sensor for security cameras with approximately 5.12 megapixels simultaneously delivering both full-pixel outputs of the whole captured image and high-speed output of regions of interest.

Report Metric Details Market Growth Rate CAGR of 8.4% Expected to Reach USD 38.6 billion by 2029 Projected Value USD 18.7 billion in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered By technology, processing technique, spectrum, array type, resolution, end-user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Companies Covered Sony Group (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan), OMNIVISION (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), GalaxyCore Shanghai Limited Corporation (China), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), SK hynix Inc. (South Korea), and PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), are some of the key players in the image sensor market.





Area Image Sensor Market Key Players:

Major key players in the Area image sensors information system market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), SK hynix Inc. (South Korea), PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan).

Key Market Segments: Global Area Image Sensors Market

Area Image Sensors Market by Technology

CCD Sensors

CMOS Sensors

Area Image Sensors Market by Processing Type

2D

3D

Area Image Sensors Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Surveillance & Security

Others

Area Image Sensors Market Trends

The consumer electronics industry is constantly evolving and expanding. The sector has seen several new products and developments that have led to huge investments and innovations. CMOS image sensors are primarily used in digital cameras and many imaging devices include consumer, industrial, security, and surveillance applications. With the rapid growth of cameras, camcorders, mobile phones and security cameras, the CMOS image sensor market is experiencing significant growth in consumer electronics. CMOS image sensors are improving over time, moving towards higher performance with better integration capabilities and cost advantages. For example, smartphones are equipped with cameras, music playback, and wireless connectivity. All these features of all-in-one devices are becoming more and more popular, leading to increased production of CMOS image sensors.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising demand for multiple cameras in mobile devices

The increasing number of cameras in smartphones has strengthened the image sensor market. High-definition image sensors are employed in smartphone rear cameras, along with various camera types such as standard/main cameras, telephoto or periscope zoom cameras, ultra-wide cameras, monochrome cameras, depth or 3D ToF sensors, and macro cameras. . In addition, the widespread use of smartphones on a global scale and the growing popularity of smartphone photography have increased the demand for image sensors.

Restraint: Growing preference for LiDAR solutions by automobile manufacturers

LiDAR systems use millions of laser pulses to measure changes in distance and require fine-tuned systems to make more accurate and faster decisions than humans. These systems offer higher accuracy and precision than image sensor cameras, but have drawbacks such as higher power consumption, poor weather performance, heavy weight, and high cost. Despite these shortcomings, automakers still prefer his LiDAR systems over image sensor camera systems. The ready availability of his LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) solution for use in self-driving cars is restraining the growth of the image sensor market.

Opportunity: Rising innovations and advancements in image sensors

Image sensor innovation focuses on improving image quality by increasing sensor pixel density, reducing noise, and optimizing the size of the sensor platform. As image sensors are used in robotic surgical systems and surgical navigation and guidance systems, they will benefit greatly from features such as depth sensing. Numerous innovations from ecosystem players offer many opportunities for image sensor growth. For example, as of January 2022, there are approximately 23 products on the market from major image sensor vendors.

