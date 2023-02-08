Amedisys Honors 39 Employees With Annual Spirit Of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services, has recognized 39 employees with the prestigious Spirit of Excellence Awards, one of the company’s highest honors.



“Our employees provide the highest quality care to our patients wherever they call home. With compassion in their hearts, they uphold our mission at Amedisys each and every day,” said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the extraordinary people in our Amedisys family who go above and beyond the call of duty, and it is a privilege to honor them with this award.”

Each year, the company honors Home Health Nurses of the Year, Hospice Clinicians of the Year, Personal Care Nurse of the Year, Palliative Care Clinicians of the Year, Home Health Social Workers/Therapists of the Year, Aides of the Year, Volunteers of the Year, Home Health and Hospice Clinical Managers of the Year, Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year and a Corporate Support Professional of the Year.

This year, Amedisys added four new award categories to honor Contessa employees, including Acute Care Registered Nurse of the Year, Recovery Care Coordinator of the Year, Patient Support Professional of the Year and Director of Home Recovery Care of the year. The 39 winners were named from our roster of more than 21,000 employees nationwide.

Winners demonstrate clinical excellence with patients, positively influence patients and their families, achieve at a level beyond typical duties and promote patient independence.

The winners are as follows:

Home Health Nurses of the Year: Stacey Shoemaker of Flowood, Miss., Elaine Johnson of Franklinton, N.C., Gwen Johnson of Pensacola, Fla. and Beth Reed of Uniontown, Penn.

Home Health Social Worker/Therapists of the Year: Ashley Pyle of Baton Rouge, La., Brian White of Maryville, Tenn., Stephen Williams of Mt. Sterling, Ky. and Christian Engle of Augusta, Maine

Home Health Aides of the Year: Nell Williamson of Byram, Miss., Talina Butler of Jamestown, Tenn. And Janice George of Uniontown, Penn.

Home Health Clinical Managers of the Year: Jennifer Aucoin of Baton Rouge, La., Leslie Fulmer of Orangeburg, S.C., Fran Logsdon of Owensboro, Ky. and Alicia Duranti of Vienna, W.V.

Home Health Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year: Jennifer Edwards of Mountain View, Ark., Sarah Saelzer of South Carolina, Tiffany Elliott of Mt. Sterling, Ky. And Katie Newton of Portland, Maine

Hospice Clinicians of the Year: Russell Lawson of Franklinton, N.C. and Katherine Wiles of Fresno, Calif.

Hospice Clinical Managers of the Year: Kei Gonzales of Milwaukee, Wis. and Michelle Garrett of Greenville, S.C.

Hospice Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year: Meghan Catalano of Pennsylvania and Tina Lightfoot of Clarksville, Tenn.

Hospice Aides of the Year: Paula Decou of Morgantown, W.V. and Tina Blades of Pooler, Ga.

Hospice Volunteers of the Year: Dottie Brooks of Rosedale, Md. and Teresa Fullington of Morristown, Tenn.

Personal Care Nurse of the Year: Brittany ODonnell of Pittsfield, Mass.

Personal Care Aides of the Year: Fortune Billy of Fall River, Mass. and Catherine Jessamy-Babb of Marblehead, Mass.

Personal Care Patient Support Services Professional of the Year: Marilyn Price of Massachusetts

Corporate Support Professionals of the Year: Brian Duclos of Nashville, Tenn. and An Trac of Nashville, Tenn.

Contessa Acute Care Registered Nurse of the Year: Kim Comabig Espinosa of New York

Contessa Recovery Care Coordinator of the Year: Christopher Zayas of South Carolina

Contessa Patient Support Professional of the Year: Josh Chadd of Alabama

Contessa Director of Home Recovery Care of the Year: Jay Neff of Pennsylvania



To learn more about our honorees, visit https://web.amedisys.com/soe-2022.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

Contact: