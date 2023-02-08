Watch the inaugural edition of Trans Canada Trail’s new virtual conversation series, Trail Talk Live

English French

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Canada Trail is proud to announce the launch of its new virtual conversation series, Trail Talk Live, that will kick off on Wednesday February 15, 2023 at 12 pm ET.



A highlight of Trans Canada Trail’s third annual Blahs to Ahhhs winter wellness campaign, the inaugural talk will include a fireside chat about winter well-being, resilience and connection, and will feature Trans Canada Trail President & CEO, Eleanor McMahon and two special guests: Tareq Hadhad, Founder & CEO, Peace by Chocolate and Melanie Vogel, a Yukon-based German hiker who completed an epic five-year through-hike of the Trans Canada Trail in November 2022.

Media are invited to view the virtual talk and learn about Tareq and Melanie’s inspiring journeys – on the Trail, in communities across Canada – and about how the great outdoors helps with mental health and well-being.

Blahs to Ahhhs and the Trail Talk Live series are presented with generous financial support from TD Bank Group.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 12-1 pm ET

WHERE: tctrail.ca/trailtalklive-blahs2ahhhs

WHAT: Inaugural Trail Talk Live conversation focusing on winter well-being, resilience and connection

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITY: Tareq Hadhad, CEO, Peace by Chocolate and Melanie Vogel, long-distance hiker, are available to share their tips on how to beat the winter blues, the outdoor activities they enjoy during winter, their experience on the Trail and the benefits of getting outside.

UPCOMING TALKS: Trail Talk Live conversations will be presented quarterly throughout 2023. More details will be at tctrail.ca as they become available.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada’s diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

