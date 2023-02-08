Endometriosis Market Is Expected to Generate USD 3.9 Billion by 2031, Claims Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global endometriosis market garnered $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.9 billion CAGR 12.6% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Type, Distribution channel, Treatment, and Region. Drivers Surge in awareness regarding endometriosis and starting of new awareness project for endometriosis



Shift in focus of key players towards care of female reproductive health, and increment in number of formations of alliance for reducing burden of endometriosis Opportunities Growth in funding by governments and numerous organizations for research & development (R&D) activities in endometriosis Restraints COVID-19 outbreak

Impact of Covid-19 on Endometriosis Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global endometriosis market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to supply chain disruptions of endometriosis medicine, temporary closure of manufacturing operations, and unavailability of raw metal such as gelatin.

In 2020 and 2021, the outpatient department (OPD) for patients took a potential backlog and was almost close due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases; only elective emergency cases were taken and home care was preferred more.

According to a study published by BioMed Central Ltd, in 2021, a decrease of 14.8% was observed for elective procedures performed in Germany and around 6.0% decrease for emergency procedures.

However, with relaxation in lockdowns and decline in COVID-19 cases, companies have re-started their processes to meet the demand for products. The majority of the hospitals have resumed OPD, thus, an increase in the demand of endometriosis medicine is expected.

In addition, rise in awareness in pharmaceutical companies, and governments regarding supply chain hinderance of pharmaceutical products drives the growth of endometriosis market in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global endometriosis market based on type, distribution channel, treatment, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the superficial peritoneal lesion segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global endometriosis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global endometriosis market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on treatment, the oral contraceptives segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global endometriosis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) medicines segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global endometriosis market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global endometriosis market analyzed in the research include Consilient Health Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Abbvie Inc, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global endometriosis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

