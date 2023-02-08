Orchard Therapeutics Announces Comprehensive Presence at 19th Annual WORLDSymposium

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced a series of presentations from across its neurometabolic portfolio will be featured at the 19th Annual WORLDSymposium taking place February 22-26, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.



Featured presentations include results from an updated integrated analysis of 39 patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) treated in clinical trials or under expanded access frameworks in Europe with OTL-200, currently marketed as Libmeldy® (atidarsagene autotemcel) in the European Union, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, several accepted abstracts highlighting newborn screening efforts to support the timely and accurate diagnosis of MLD, as well as an encore clinical data presentation from the company’s investigational hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy OTL-201 for MPS-IIIA. Other data highlights include several investigator-initiated presentations detailing results of patients treated with OTL-200 in Europe, the U.S. and South America on compassionate use basis with drug product supplied from a European commercial manufacturer, demonstrating the potential for global supply from a centralized cGMP manufacturing site.

“The data to be presented at WORLD 2023 represents significant progress toward our mission of ending the devastation of severe genetic diseases though the transformative potential of HSC gene therapy,” said Leslie Meltzer, Ph.D., chief medical officer of Orchard Therapeutics. “Together with our clinical and research partners, we look forward to providing the first look at our updated integrated analysis of OTL-200, which now encompasses more than 10 years of follow up in the earliest treated clinical trial patients and is intended to serve as the basis for future regulatory submissions, including a potential Biologics License Application in the U.S. In addition, the number of abstracts on newborn screening for MLD highlights the momentum building on this important diagnostic initiative which will ultimately enable early detection and timely diagnosis of this devastating condition.”

The company will also host a sponsored symposium on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., titled “From Assay to Application: Writing the roadmap for metachromatic leukodystrophy newborn screening,” featuring expert speakers with deep experience across the diagnostic journey and continuum of care for children with inborn errors of metabolism who will discuss the evidence to support widespread newborn screening for MLD.

Oral presentation details are as follows (all times in EST; * denotes corresponding poster):

Title: Long-term clinical outcomes of atidarsagene autotemcel (autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy [HSC-GT] for metachromatic leukodystrophy) with up to 11 years follow-up*

Date/Time: Friday, February 24 at 8:00 a.m.

Presenter: Francesca Fumagalli

Title: Lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy: Results in 5 patients treated under nominal compassionate use*

Date/Time: Friday, February 24 at 8:36 a.m.

Presenter: Valeria Calbi

Title: Sustained biochemical engraftment and early clinical outcomes following ex-vivo autologous stem cell gene therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA*

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 at 9:12 a.m.

Presenter: Simon Jones

Title: Compassionate use of OTL-200 for patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 at 1:24 p.m.

Presenter: Paul J. Orchard

Poster presentation details are as follows (all times in EST; * denotes corresponding oral presentation):

Title: LC-MS/MS quantification of three C16 sulfatide species in dried blood spots for the diagnosis and treatment monitoring of metachromatic leukodystrophy

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 22 from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Magali Pettazzoni

Poster #: 282

Title: Blood sulfatides as disease biomarker for metachromatic leukodystrophy: Disease characterization, early diagnosis and response to treatment

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Valeria Calbi

Poster #: 60

Title: Newborn screening for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD): An overview of ongoing and future studies

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Michael Gelb

Poster: #128

Title: Sustained biochemical engraftment and early clinical outcomes following ex-vivo autologous stem cell gene therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Simon Jones

Poster #: 188

Title: Gallbladder abnormalities as an early indicator of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD): Use of electronic health records in a large pediatric hospital to aid early diagnosis

Date/Time: Thursday, February 23 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Laura Tobin

Poster #: 353

Title: A Brazilian patient with late infantile metachromatic leukodystrophy treated with lentiviral hematopoietic stem-cell gene therapy: A report from prenatal diagnosis to early treatment

Date/Time: Friday, February 24 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Lead Author: Larissa Faqueti

Poster#: 111

Title: Lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy: Results in 5 patients treated under nominal compassionate use*

Date/Time: Friday, February 24 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Lead Author: Valeria Calbi

Poster#: 61

Title: Long-term clinical outcomes of atidarsagene autotemcel (autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy [HSC-GT] for metachromatic leukodystrophy) with up to 11 years follow-up*

Date/Time: Friday, February 24 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Francesca Fumagalli

Poster #: 125

Title: Atidarsagene autotemcel, a European post-regulatory approval model for delivery of autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy products via a network of qualified treatment centers (QTCs)

Date/Time: Friday, February 24 from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Simon Jones

Poster #: 189

Title: A MLD newborn screening pilot-study for metachromatic leukodystrophy in Germany: Results of the first 12 months

Date/Time: Saturday, February 25 from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Petra Oliva

Poster #: 266

Title: The cost-effectiveness of OTL-200 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) in the US

Date/Time: Saturday, February 25 from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Lead Author: Francis Pang

Poster#: 275

About Libmeldy / OTL-200

Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), also known as OTL-200, has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) in eligible early-onset patients characterized by biallelic mutations in the ARSA gene leading to a reduction of the ARSA enzymatic activity in children with i) late infantile or early juvenile forms, without clinical manifestations of the disease, or ii) the early juvenile form, with early clinical manifestations of the disease, who still have the ability to walk independently and before the onset of cognitive decline. Libmeldy is the first therapy approved for eligible patients with early-onset MLD.

The most common adverse reaction attributed to treatment with Libmeldy was the occurrence of anti-ARSA antibodies. In addition to the risks associated with the gene therapy, treatment with Libmeldy is preceded by other medical interventions, namely bone marrow harvest or peripheral blood mobilization and apheresis, followed by myeloablative conditioning, which carry their own risks. During the clinical studies of Libmeldy, the safety profiles of these interventions were consistent with their known safety and tolerability.

For more information about Libmeldy, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) available on the EMA website.

Libmeldy is approved in the European Union, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. OTL-200 is an investigational therapy in the U.S.

Libmeldy was developed in partnership with the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, Italy.

