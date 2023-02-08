Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Research Study 2022: Disrupting Financial Intermediaries - Technology is Offering a Digital Alternative to Transform the Finance Industry

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Disrupting Financial Intermediaries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Developers coined the term DeFi (defy) to illustrate eliminating regulatory parties and intermediaries from transactions, as multiple parties being involved in a transaction leads to low transparency and money loss for the user in a traditional financial system.

DeFi allows clarity and transparency, giving users confidence and an understanding of where their money is circulating. It is an open finance technology that supports financial transactions using cryptocurrency and blockchain.

DeFi platforms are easily scalable; new products and methods of transactions can be easily built where rules and restrictions related to transactions can be minimized.

This study offers an understanding of the following areas:

Understanding DeFi as a concept

DeFi market analysis

Significant participants and their offerings

Strategic insights

DeFi growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the DeFi Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Overview

DeFi

Characteristics and Reasons for Rapid Adoption

Traditional Financial System versus DeFi

4. Applications and Regulatory Impact

The Role of Smart Contracts in DeFi

DApps and Protocol

Data Privacy and Regulatory Impact

5. Technology and Market Trend Assessment

Market Trends - Blockchain for DeFi

Market Trends - Total Value Locked

Regional Trends and Insights

Patent Landscape

6. Companies to Action

Consensys, United States

Chainlink, United States

UniSwap, United States

Aave, United Kingdom

Compound, United States

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Business Model Optimization and Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2: Regulatory Environment for Safety of User Funds

Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity for Future Transactions

8. Strategic Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhs3jc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.