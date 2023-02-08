New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06418136/?utm_source=GNW



The global intelligent process automation market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing demand for innovative solutions to improve the business and streamline operations, increasing adoption of automation in various industries, and rising integration of novel technologies with automation technology are the key factors driving the growth of the global intelligent process automation market in the next five years.

Intelligent process automation is an emerging set of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, cognitive automation, and robotic process automation. The convergence of different technologies and next-generation tools to enhance business performance and assist workers by eliminating mundane, reliable, and repetitive tasks is expected to prove a great boon for organizations.

Increasing Awareness about Benefits of Intelligent Process Automation Technology Drives the Market Growth

Organizations are adopting emerging cutting-edge technologies and making high-end investments to improve production volume.Intelligent process automation improves efficiency, reduces operational costs, and delivers a better customer experience.



Machines mimic human actions and possess cognitive capabilities to effectively analyze vast amounts of structured and unstructured data to boost business and operational efficiency. The amalgamation of different technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence, to easily interact with multiple systems and create a personalized experience for customers by monitoring customer history is accelerating the demand for intelligent process automation technology by various end-user industries.

Companies are looking for advanced solutions to improve customer satisfaction and high customer retention rates.The adoption of intelligent process automation technology by organizations that use artificial intelligence to enable real-time interaction with customers is acting as a positive factor for market growth.



These can handle dynamic customer needs and lower the need for human resources in organizations by offering virtual bots and services to their customers.

The transformation toward Digital Workforce Supports the Market Growth

Prominent industries around the globe are actively investing in adopting digital platforms to do their primary work.High internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices in developing countries play a crucial role in driving the growth of the global intelligent automation process market.



Digital platforms increase transparency and help evaluate monitor and access employee progress.The advent of the latest technologies such as predictive maintenance, intelligent decision-making software, and solutions to ease the process and reap maximum benefits attracts organizations.



The data collected is automatically entered into the system and plays a crucial role in optimizing the decision-making process. Small and medium-sized organizations are rapidly advancing towards digital platforms to maximize resources efficiently.

Market Segmentation

The global intelligent process automation market is segmented based on component, deployment, application, organization size, technology, industry vertical, company, and regional distribution.Based on the component, the market is divided into solutions and services.



Based on the deployment, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud.Based on the application, the market is divided into IT operations, business process automation, application management, content management, security, and others.



Based on the organization size, the market is divided into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.Based on the technology, the market is divided into natural language processing, machine & deep learning, and others.



Based on the industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications & IT, government & public sector, manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, media & entertainment, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among the North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Accelirate, Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, Dell EMC Corp., IBM Corporation, WorkFusion, UiPath, Inc., Kofax Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE are the major market players leading the growth of global intelligent process automation market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global intelligent process automation market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Component:

o Solution

o Services

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Deployment:

o On-premises

o Cloud

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Application:

o IT Operations

o Business Process Automation

o Application Management

o Content Management

o Security

o Others

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Technology:

o Natural Language Processing

o Machine & Deep Learning

o Others

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Industry Vertical:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Telecommunications & IT

o Government & Public Sector

o Manufacturing

o Consumer Goods & Retail

o Media & Entertainment

o Others

• Intelligent Process Automation Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



