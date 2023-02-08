Intermap Selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to Demonstrate Advanced AI/ML

AI/ML/NLP solution accepted for next stage of solicitation



Intermap’s advances in AI/ML/NLP provide insight into incidents that could affect military installations

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced it was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense for the next stage of a competitive process to demonstrate advanced technology for Geospatial Temporal Incident Data. After Intermap’s previous proposal was vetted and evaluated, the Company was invited to present its newest artificial intelligence processing technology and demonstrate how it can support the U.S. government with actionable, geo-precise data for situational awareness and planning processes.

Geospatial Temporal Incident Data includes human-caused events (crime, population disturbances, riots and protests, and cybersecurity developments) and natural hazard events. Intermap will present its capabilities and provide a demonstration of its advanced technology for the Department of Defense at the Thunderstorm 23-1 event in April 2023.

Intermap’s digital tool integrates AI algorithms, machine learning, natural language processing, proprietary, global-scale, multi-sensor-derived terrain, object and feature catalogs, and open-source global data to identify, track, display and notify interested parties of current world events, threats and natural catastrophes. Its technology uses AI/ML/NLP processing to analyze and precisely geolocate the threat level, categorize each incident, calculate its footprint and mark it on a map to provide actionable visualization for potential threats in an area of interest. The resulting information enhances situational awareness and supports planning processes through fusing, analyzing and visualizing events and trends to provide the U.S. Army with an improved common operation picture (COP).

“We are excited about being selected by the U.S. Army following a competitive assessment to demonstrate our newest advances in AI/ML/NLP processing and look forward to demonstrating our applied solutions at Thunderstorm,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Leveraging the world’s largest commercial elevation data archive for training, our proprietary technology identifies current and past events of interest to visualize human-caused and natural hazard trends integrated with a high-resolution base map to anticipate potential and imminent issues in areas of interest.”

Intermap Reader Advisory

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.