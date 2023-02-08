Class 1 Nickel announces the completion of phase 1 drilling at the Somanike Project (Marbridge Mine), near Val-d’Or, Quebec.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of 40 drill holes (16,510m) on its Somanike Nickel-Copper Project (“Somanike”), located near Val-d’Or, Quebec (Canada). Assays are pending for all drill holes and are expected in Q1 2023.



Key Points:

Diamond drilling has intersected sulphide mineralization in 23 drill holes. Mineralization is within and, in close proximity to ultramafic rocks. The host rocks are komatiitic flows and can be correlated with the horizons in the mine sequences at Mine 1, Mine 2, Mine 3 and Mine 4.

Drilling has confirmed that Mine 1 is in a separate stratigraphic/structural sequence from Mine 2, Mine 3 and Mine 4 that are in the hanging wall to Mine 1.

Down hole time domain (BHEM) geophysical surveys on holes drilled to date have identified multiple off-hole anomalies for follow-up.

Drone mag and LIDAR surveys have been completed over the main Marbridge area. These have identified magnetic trends that demonstrate both definition of known nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks and the significant continuation of ultramafic rocks into under-explored areas.

The Company’s primary objective is to make a major discovery of high-grade magmatic nickel sulphides in an environment of known nickel mineralization with significant opportunity for new discoveries.

David Fitch, President & CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to have completed comprehensive drilling both below and adjacent to the four historical mines at Marbridge. The application of modern borehole geophysics has successfully demonstrated its viability in targeting sulphide mineralization. We know from the drilling to date that we are in a very fertile geological environment with abundant ultramafic rocks that host sulphide mineralization”.

The drill program was conducted by Forage GeoNord from Dolbeau-Mistassini, Québec and Forage LaMontagne Fortier from Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, under the supervision of ABG Exploration Inc. (Alex Belo Géologue Inc.) of Laval, Québec.

Table 1: Drill hole locations (NAD 83, Zone 17).

Hole Name Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip NICO22-013 707857.00 5358682.68 314.86 397.00 215.00 -55.00 NICO22-014 708238.11 5358605.70 315.50 834.00 210.00 -70.00 NICO22-015 708640.74 5358525.81 319.31 585.00 200.00 -67.00 NICO22-016 708634.16 5358530.08 319.97 615.00 0.00 -45.00 NICO22-017 706939.67 5359108.07 314.66 446.00 260.00 -70.00 NICO22-018 706934.49 5359109.10 315.17 288.00 317.00 -65.00 NICO22-019 706933.92 5359107.09 314.89 483.00 220.00 -65.00 NICO22-020 706938.78 5359161.43 315.69 318.00 20.00 -50.00 NICO22-021 708634.37 5358528.97 319.59 192.00 0.00 -55.00 NICO22-022 708000.46 5358758.78 320.41 303.00 235.00 -45.00 NICO22-023 708634.39 5358528.77 319.64 352.00 0.00 -60.00 NICO22-024 708596.44 5358660.78 316.54 455.00 195.00 -50.00 NICO22-025 707964.72 5358725.67 319.78 37.00 215.00 -45.00 NICO22-026 707964.91 5358725.90 319.70 36.00 215.00 -60.00 NICO22-027 707950.59 5358722.17 319.73 150.00 215.00 -65.00 NICO22-028 707949.94 5358722.43 319.61 153.00 285.00 -65.00 NICO22-029 707977.17 5358853.69 324.26 660.00 215.00 -50.00 NICO22-030 708636.95 5358704.12 319.80 357.00 195.00 -50.00 NICO22-031 708772.78 5358700.69 317.24 321.00 200.00 -55.00 NICO22-032 708344.88 5358764.27 317.41 585.00 190.00 -60.00 NICO22-033 708772.74 5358700.49 317.35 426.00 200.00 -45.00 NICO22-034 708772.86 5358700.87 317.20 486.00 200.00 -65.00 NICO22-035 708772.97 5358701.30 317.30 423.00 235.00 -60.00 NICO22-036 708344.85 5358763.58 317.54 603.00 200.00 -45.00 NICO22-037 708213.24 5358869.09 320.12 539.00 230.00 -60.00 NICO22-038 708772.87 5358700.62 317.32 666.00 160.00 -65.00 NICO22-039 708566.69 5358779.82 317.47 495.00 180.00 -50.00 NICO22-040 708908.90 5358455.08 314.80 21.00 195.00 -45.00 NICO22-041 708921.88 5358451.24 314.82 34.20 195.00 -60.00 NICO22-042 708921.87 5358451.62 314.72 46.00 195.00 -85.00 NICO22-043 709088.83 5358493.44 314.79 594.00 210.00 -45.00 NICO22-044 709090.17 5358493.96 314.82 398.00 260.00 -65.00 NICO22-045 709089.56 5358492.49 314.80 492.00 200.00 -50.00 NICO22-046 708596.44 5358661.82 316.73 708.00 250.00 -67.00 NICO22-047 708486.46 5358619.81 317.93 444.00 227.00 -55.00 NICO22-048 708600.39 5358667.17 316.69 749.00 215.00 -70.00 NICO22-049 708597.79 5358663.77 316.98 741.00 295.00 -80.00 NICO22-050 708490.18 5358850.98 317.78 606.00 210.00 -62.00 NICO22-051 708950.90 5358709.54 314.75 501.00 200.00 -50.00 NICO22-052 709222.15 5358449.23 310.65 201.00 20.00 -50.00

About Somanike Project

The Somanike Project consists of 148 mining titles (mining rights area) covering 6,882 hectares within a large NW-trending ultramafic complex within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt that hosts several nickel sulphide occurrences, recognized nickel targets, ultramafic trends, and geophysical anomalies. The project is located in the prolific and mining-friendly Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec approximately 25 km north of the mining centre at Malartic, 40 km northwest of Val-d’Or, and 60 km east of Rouyn-Noranda.

The Somanike Project includes Quebec’s first nickel mine, the historical Marbridge Mine, which was a high-grade nickel mine operated by Falconbridge Nickel. The Marbridge Mine occurs within a large NW-trending deformed and altered ultramafic complex. The Falconbridge Nickel reported production of 702,366 tons grading 2.28% Ni and 0.10% Cu from 1962 to 1968, prior to being placed on care and maintenance in 1968. The Mine consisted of two shafts accessing four separate mineralized zones over a combined strike length of 1000 m. The mineralized material was trucked 25 km south and processed at the Canadian Malartic plant. Since 1968, leading groups have reviewed Marbridge data and reports and unanimously concluded that mining ceased in mineralization and the four nickel sulphide zones remain open to expansion by drilling along strike and down-dip/plunge.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov (P.Geo.), geological consultant of the Company, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43‐101.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Somanike komatiite hosted nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec, which includes the historical Marbridge Mine. The Company also owns the Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits located near Timmins, Ontario.

