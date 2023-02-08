MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended January 1, 2023.



Highlights:

Unless otherwise indicated, the highlights and commentary provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which exclude the NauticStar segment. Results for NauticStar are reported as discontinued operations.

Net sales, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA were all the highest for any second quarter in the Company's history

Ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter

Record net sales for the second quarter increased to $159.2 million, up 10.2% from the prior-year period

Record net income from continuing operations was $20.0 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, up 11.9% and 19.1%, respectively, from the prior-year period

Record Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.20, up 18.8% from the prior-year period

Record Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $29.8 million, up 9.8% from the prior-year period

Share repurchases of $4.8 million during the quarter

Record operating cash flow, driven by record earnings and diligent working capital management

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Our business has performed extremely well through the first half of fiscal 2023, delivering record financial results which have exceeded expectations. Our diligent approach to business planning and our best-in-class operating model have allowed us to operate efficiently and have provided us with the confidence and agility to respond to a range of potential retail demand scenarios. Our robust portfolio of innovative products, healthy dealer inventory levels, and our flexible production capabilities position us well to capitalize on the boat show and summer selling seasons.”

Brightbill continued, “Net sales, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA were all the highest for any second quarter in the Company’s history, and it is our ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter. Strong operating results and diligent working capital management also allowed us to generate the most cash flow from operations and free cash flow in the Company’s history. This exceptional operational and financial performance was enabled by our strategic focus on the consumer, and through investments in people and operations.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $159.2 million, up $14.8 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The net sales increase reflects higher prices, partially offset by decreased sales volume and increased dealer incentives. Dealer incentives include higher floor plan financing costs and other incentives as dealer inventories recover.

Gross profit increased $1.9 million and gross profit margin decreased 120 basis points to 24.0 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 25.2 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decreased margin was mainly due to higher costs from inflationary pressures, changes in model mix, higher dealer incentives, and increased warranty costs, partially offset by higher prices and improved production efficiencies.

Operating expenses decreased $1.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to the prior-year period primarily as a result of decreased variable compensation costs.

Net income from continuing operations was $20.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $17.9 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income from continuing operations per share was $1.12, compared to $0.94 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted Net Income increased to $21.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $19.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $27.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7 percent for the second quarter, down from 18.8 percent for the prior-year period.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “Looking forward, we are raising our guidance for the full year based on our strong performance and incremental retail demand visibility. We will continue to monitor the strength of retail demand and adjust our production plans as appropriate to maintain healthy dealer inventories. Our guidance continues to reflect the potential for a range of retail demand scenarios as we approach the all-important summer selling season.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is now expected to be between $620 million and $640 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $111 million and $118 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of between $4.40 and $4.66. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $30 million for the full year.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is expected to be approximately $158 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $26 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of approximately $1.04.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoons.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model; and our intention to drive value and accelerate growth.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates, the potential effects of supply chain disruptions and production inefficiencies, general economic conditions, demand for our products, inflation, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our reliance on our network of independent dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, and geopolitical conflicts. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 9, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 8, 2023, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended January 1, 2023

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1, January 2, January 1, January 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 159,188 $ 144,400 $ 328,704 $ 275,050 Cost of sales 120,961 108,039 244,504 208,107 Gross profit 38,227 36,361 84,200 66,943 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,042 3,056 6,821 6,949 General and administrative 8,235 9,197 17,718 17,917 Amortization of other intangible assets 489 489 978 978 Goodwill impairment — — — 1,100 Total operating expenses 11,766 12,742 25,517 26,944 Operating income 26,461 23,619 58,683 39,999 Other income (expense): Interest expense (666 ) (357 ) (1,228 ) (739 ) Interest income 621 — 772 — Income before income tax expense 26,416 23,262 58,227 39,260 Income tax expense 6,433 5,403 13,609 9,169 Net income from continuing operations 19,983 17,859 44,618 30,091 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (300 ) (2,457 ) (20,867 ) (4,303 ) Net income $ 19,683 $ 15,402 $ 23,751 $ 25,788 Net income (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ 1.13 $ 0.95 $ 2.51 $ 1.60 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.13 ) (1.18 ) (0.23 ) Net income $ 1.11 $ 0.82 $ 1.33 $ 1.37 Diluted Continuing operations $ 1.12 $ 0.94 $ 2.49 $ 1.59 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.13 ) (1.16 ) (0.23 ) Net income $ 1.11 $ 0.81 $ 1.33 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 17,669,645 18,722,386 17,807,853 18,786,343 Diluted earnings per share 17,774,329 18,899,136 17,903,027 18,951,627

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

January 1, June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,061 $ 34,203 Held-to-maturity securities 59,744 — Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $36 and $214, respectively 6,745 22,472 Inventories, net 50,298 58,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,754 7,232 Current assets associated with discontinued operations — 23,608 Total current assets 151,602 146,110 Property, plant and equipment, net 63,973 55,823 Goodwill 28,493 28,493 Other intangible assets, net 36,440 37,418 Deferred income taxes 16,891 21,525 Deferred debt issuance costs, net 355 406 Other long-term assets 2,003 1,290 Non-current assets associated with discontinued operations — 5,987 Total assets $ 299,757 $ 297,052 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 13,637 $ 23,375 Income tax payable 2,389 4,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,983 54,437 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 3,627 2,873 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 7,887 Total current liabilities 80,636 93,172 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 51,486 53,676 Unrecognized tax positions 5,988 6,358 Operating lease liabilities 1,825 198 Total liabilities 139,935 153,404 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 17,776,299 shares at January 1, 2023 and 18,061,437 shares at June 30, 2022 178 181 Additional paid-in capital 89,010 96,584 Retained earnings 70,634 46,883 Total stockholders' equity 159,822 143,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 299,757 $ 297,052

Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1, January 2, January 1, January 2, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 776 886 (12.4 )% 1,557 1,669 (6.7 )% Crest 776 690 12.5 % 1,622 1,406 15.4 % Aviara 34 23 47.8 % 66 42 57.1 % Consolidated 1,586 1,599 (0.8 )% 3,245 3,117 4.1 % Net Sales: MasterCraft $ 108,665 $ 106,773 1.8 % $ 221,685 $ 198,788 11.5 % Crest 36,665 29,718 23.4 % 80,226 62,498 28.4 % Aviara 13,858 7,909 75.2 % 26,793 13,764 94.7 % Consolidated $ 159,188 $ 144,400 10.2 % $ 328,704 $ 275,050 19.5 % Net sales per unit: MasterCraft $ 140 $ 121 15.7 % $ 142 $ 119 19.3 % Crest 47 43 9.3 % 49 44 11.4 % Aviara 408 344 18.6 % 406 328 23.8 % Consolidated 100 90 11.1 % 101 88 14.8 % Gross margin 24.0 % 25.2 % (120) bps 25.6 % 24.3 % 130 bps

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as net income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include share-based compensation and goodwill impairment. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, and goodwill impairment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, due to the effects of discontinued operations, as discussed above, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis, for all periods presented.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1, % of Net January 2, % of Net January 1, % of Net January 2, % of Net 2023 sales 2022 sales 2023 sales 2022 sales (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income from continuing operations $ 19,983 12.6 % $ 17,859 12.4 % $ 44,618 13.6 % $ 30,091 10.9 % Income tax expense 6,433 5,403 13,609 9,169 Interest expense 666 357 1,228 739 Interest income (621 ) — (772 ) — Depreciation and amortization 2,610 2,364 5,211 4,823 EBITDA 29,071 18.3 % 25,983 18.0 % 63,894 19.4 % 44,822 16.3 % Share-based compensation 745 1,171 1,865 2,033 Goodwill impairment(a) — — — 1,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,816 18.7 % $ 27,154 18.8 % $ 65,759 20.0 % $ 47,955 17.4 %

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1, January 2, January 1, January 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Dollars in thousands) Net income from continuing operations $ 19,983 $ 17,859 $ 44,618 $ 30,091 Income tax expense 6,433 5,403 13,609 9,169 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 462 462 924 924 Share-based compensation 745 1,171 1,865 2,033 Goodwill impairment(a) — — — 1,100 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 27,623 24,895 61,016 43,317 Adjusted income tax expense(b) 6,353 5,726 14,034 9,963 Adjusted Net Income $ 21,270 $ 19,169 $ 46,982 $ 33,354 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.02 $ 2.64 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.01 $ 2.62 $ 1.76 Weighted average shares used for the computation of (c): Basic Adjusted net income per share 17,669,645 18,722,386 17,807,853 18,786,343 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 17,774,329 18,899,136 17,903,027 18,951,627

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

(c) Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 1, January 2, January 1, January 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 1.12 $ 0.94 $ 2.49 $ 1.59 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.36 0.29 0.76 0.48 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.05 Share-based compensation 0.04 0.06 0.10 0.11 Goodwill impairment(a) — — — 0.06 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 1.55 1.31 3.40 2.29 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(b) (0.35 ) (0.30 ) (0.78 ) (0.53 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 1.20 $ 1.01 $ 2.62 $ 1.76

(a) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(b) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

