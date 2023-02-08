New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Rights Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316220/?utm_source=GNW



The global digital rights management market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The rise in concerns regarding data security and privacy, increasing adoption of security solutions among enterprises, and expansion of the IT industry are the key factors driving the global digital rights management market growth for the next five years.

Digital rights management technology helps to stop the unauthorized copying of data.It restricts the use of files until the user does not enter the correct license template.



Digital rights management can assign rights to specific people who can open and use the file, even though the file can be copied and shared with other users. High internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices are expected to bolster the demand for digital rights management technology to safeguard the confidential information of enterprises.

Digitization Trend in Enterprises Drives the Market Growth

High usage of laptops & PCs in IT companies to complete daily tasks generates a large amount of confidential information that needs to be protected from unwanted authorization.Companies are providing real-time access to employees and the facility to transmit and store data across mobile devices, the cloud, and disks.



The ongoing trend of flexible work culture and significant Bring Your Device (BYOD) adoption among businesses support mobile technology growth. Also, the rapid shift of government in developing countries from manual platforms to online platforms to enhance transparency and provide easy access to residents is creating a demand for advanced security solutions.

Due to industries and government authorities’ high usage of online platforms, the cybersecurity threat is witnessing an upward trend.Hackers use malicious ways to steal the confidential information of enterprises and the government, which sometimes leads to substantial financial loss for companies.



Upgradation in the existing infrastructure and innovation in security solutions strengthens data security solutions to defend against cyber-attacks and commercial data theft. Third-party and cloud service providers are offering digital rights management solutions curated according to the needs of the government and enterprises.

Increasing Volume of Digital Content Supports the Market Growth

The rising adoption of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet connectivity is fueling the demand for digital media across the globe.An increase in the adoption of IoT-based devices and the expected deployment of 5G technology is expected to create huge growth potential for the global digital rights management market in the forecast period.



Most of the media consumption is in digital format.Digital rights management is a tool to protect digital content.



An increase in the number of people subscribing to video and audio streaming platforms and the large amounts of data generated through these digital platforms are expected to contribute to the market growth significantly.

Market Segmentation

The global digital rights management market is segmented into application, enterprise size, industry vertical, deployment mode, company, and regional distribution.Based on the application, the market is divided into mobile content, mobile gaming, video-on-demand, and others.



Based on the enterprise size, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.Based on the industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, printing & publication educational, television & film, and others.



Based on the deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premises and cloud. Also, the market analysis studies the regional segmentation, divided among the Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation are the key market players operating in the global digital rights management market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global digital rights management market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Digital Rights Management Market, By Application:

o Mobile Content

o Mobile Gaming

o Video-On-Demand

o Others

• Digital Rights Management Market, By Enterprise Size:

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprise

• Digital Rights Management Market, By Industry Vertical:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Printing & Publication Educational

o Television & Film

o Others

• Digital Rights Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

• Digital Rights Management Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global digital rights management market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

