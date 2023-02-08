The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2027 from USD 5.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.5%

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type, Indication, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107164/?utm_source=GNW

This is expected to increase the demand for outsourcing, thereby increasing the growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services.



Autologous segment accounted for the second largest cell therapy segment market share

The autologous sub segment of the cell therapy segment accounted for the second largest market share. The growth of the autologous segment is attributed to the low risk of post-treatment complications compared to allogeneic stem cell therapy, the increasing number of clinical trials based on autologous types, and an increasing preference for autologous cell therapy in high-income countries.



Infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecast period.Despite current drugs and treatments for infectious diseases, HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, coronavirus, Ebola virus, malaria, and respiratory tract diseases form a major concern globally.



According to the Global Tuberculosis report, nearly 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis (TB) each year.The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in clinical trials for the development of cell therapies used in the treatment of coronavirus.



This is expected to drive the segment growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market

The Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth potential for the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market.This can be attributed to improved treatment techniques, the optimization of medical measures, improved medical service quality, and the dynamic adjustment of medical insurance access in countries like China.



Further, high R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies in nations like Japan is expected to support drug development research, which will drive the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market in the region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• Catalent, Inc. (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• WuXi AppTec (China)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

• Oxford Biomedica plc (UK)

• Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK)

• Genezen (US)

• NIKON CORPORATION (Japan)

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• The Discovery Labs LLC (US)

• RoslinCT (Scotland)

• JRS PHARMA (Germany)

• FinVector (Finland)

• ABL, Inc. (US)

• Resilience (US)

• BioCentriq (US)

• Porton Advanced Solutions (China)

• Andelyn Biosciences (US)

• Forge Biologics (US)

• Vibalogics (US)

• Anemocyte Srl (Italy)

• ElevateBio (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as type, indication, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

