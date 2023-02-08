Global Animal Biotechnology Market Size Analysis Projected to Reach USD 48.95 Billion By 2030, at 9.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Animal Biotechnology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type; By Product Type (Drugs, Diagnostic Test, Vaccinations, Feed Additives, Reproductive and Genetic); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the global animal biotechnology market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 48.95 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 22.59 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030".

What is the Scope of the Animal Biotechnology Market?

Report Analysis & Overview

Animal biotechnology is a broad field of technology in which molecular biology techniques are used to genetically engineer microorganisms in order to enhance their usefulness for various applications. In agriculture, biotechnology helps to identify the best animals for producing milk or meat and findings animals that are resistant to disease. The production of animal products such as milk or meat is also accelerated by this technology.

Animal biotechnology is promising fruitful results in the field of pharmaceutical, agricultural, or industries due to the recent development in sequencing gene expression, animal genomes, and metabolic profiling of animal cells. The rising demand for animal biotechnology for various purposes in different fields is driving the animal biotechnology market size. Another aspect contributing to the market growth is the rise in demand for the usage of animals in agriculture, meat, and animal-based products.

Some of the Top Companies in the Global Market Are:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biogenesis Bago

Ceva

CSL Limited

Elanco

Heska Corporation

Hester Biosciences Limited

Idexx Laboratories

Id Vet India Pvt. Ltd

Indian Immunological Ltd

Intervet International B.V

Kareo Inc

Merck and Co.Inc

Novartis AG

NXGN Management LLC

Pfizer Inc

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

Virbac Group

Zoetis Inc

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Use of biotechnology for disease treatment in animals to push the market growth

Biotechnology incorporates different diagnostic techniques to recognize animal diseases, enable the treatment of these diseases through several treatment methods, and develop pharmaceuticals for use in animals. These factors are propelling the market growth. Rising demand for genetically altered therapeutic proteins for cancer treatment and increasing preventive measures for pets are the further animal biotechnology market trends positively influencing its expansion. Also, factors such as growing public concern over animal welfare and health issues, rise in animal adoption, growing demand for animals for meat production and animal-based products, and use of animals for the production of human pharmaceuticals are anticipated to boost the animal biotechnology market sales over the forecast period.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rising investments and developments in the animal biotechnology sector are expected to flourish the industry expansion

The increasing number of favorable initiatives and campaigns implemented by the governmental regulatory bodies in order to promote animal health is expected to fuel the demand for animal health biotechnology throughout the projection period. Rising research and development activities in this field accelerate industry expansion.

Further, innovations and recent developments in immunology, molecular biology, and genetic engineering have augmented the market for animal health biotechnology. For instance, in January 2021, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced an investment of $4 million under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to give growers better access to veterinary services when and where they need them.

Segmental Analysis

The livestock segment accounted for the highest animal biotechnology market share in 2021

Based on animal type, the livestock category held the major revenue share because it is becoming more essential for the expansion of the agriculture field in developing nations. Livestock has experienced major acceptance in a number of countries for agriculture and gross domestic product. Also, the growing urban population, changing dietary and lifestyle patterns, and a surge in cattle output are fueling segment growth.

The vaccine segment dominated the market in 2021

By product type, the vaccine category captured the largest share in the animal biotechnology market owing to the increasing prevalence of animal diseases. The infection of these diseases naturally transmits from animals to humans. Thus, vaccination plays a key role in disease prevention and control in order to lower the illness load in animals.

The preventive care of animal category accounts for the major revenue share in 2021

By application of animal biotechnology market segmentation, the preventive care of animals dominated the market in 2021 due to the growing adaptability of companion animals. The increasing trend of pet parents is part of an initiative to humanize pets. For example, a study conducted by HABRI and Zoetis showed a global phenomenon of the enhanced bond between people and pets, with 95% of study participants reporting they consider their dogs as their family members.

Animal Biotechnology Market: Report Scope & Trends Analysis

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 48.95 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 22.59 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Biogenesis Bago, Ceva, CSL Limited, Elanco, Heska Corporation, Hester Biosciences Limited, Idexx Laboratories, Vet India Pvt. Ltd, Indian Immunological Ltd, Intervet International BV, Kareo Inc, Merck and Co.Inc, Novartis AG, NXGN Management LLC, Pfizer Inc, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc, Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc. Segments Covered Animal Type, By Product Type, By Application, By End Users, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America held the largest market share in 2021

In terms of geography, the animal biotechnology market in North America acquired the highest revenue share. This growth can be attributed to the presence of key market players, growing awareness of the need for animal healthcare, a rise in pet adoption, growing demand for animal-based products, and enhancement in veterinary healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand owing to the growing middle-class household numbers, increased demand for animal proteins, and the launch of new goods.

Animal Biotechnology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type; By Product Type (Drugs, Diagnostic Test, Vaccinations, Feed Additives, Reproductive and Genetic); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In Oct 2021, The Department of Biotechnology announced the "One Health" program. This program will help in the discovery of transboundary diseases and zoonotic diseases that affect all of India.

In Dec 2021, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), launched the Goat Pox Vaccine to control Goat Pox Disease.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the animal biotechnology market report based on animal type, product type, application, end-user, and region:

By Animal Type Outlook

Companion

Dogs

Horses

Cats

Others

Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Cattle

Fish

Sheep/Goats

Others

By Product Type Outlook

Drugs

Diagnostic Test

Vaccinations

Feed Additives

Reproductive and Genetic

By Application Outlook

Food safety & Drug Development

Preventive care of Animals

Treatment of Animal Diseases

Diagnosis of Animal Diseases

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Veterinary Hospitals and clinics

Point-of-care testing or In– House Testing

Laboratories

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

