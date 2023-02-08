Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Strategic Business Report 2023: Evolution of Cybersecurity as Core Business Strategy for Telecom & IT Companies Underpins Adoption Rates

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Persistent Threat Protection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Advanced Persistent Threat Protection estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Advanced Persistent Threat Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Dell SecureWorks

FireEye, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Webroot, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection: An Introductory Prelude

Growing Complexity in Cyber Threat Landscape Makes APT Protection More Important Than Ever Before

Dramatic Rise in Cyber Security Costs Strongly Advocate Deployment of APT Protection

Evolving APT Security Methodologies Ardently Indicate Robust Market Expansion

Emergence of Cloud-based Technologies: The Mega Trend Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for APTP Solutions Market

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Cyber Security in Banking & Financial Services Builds Robust Momentum for APT Security Solutions

Increased Efforts from Government Agencies to Fortify Cybersecurity Preparedness Creates Ample Opportunities

Growing Concerns over Healthcare Cybersecurity Put Focus on APT Protection

Evolution of Cybersecurity as Core Business Strategy for Telecom & IT Companies Underpins Adoption Rates

Retail Sectors' Priority for Cybersecurity Augurs Well

Advanced Malware Protection: Important Component in APT Security Strategy

Cloud Security: High-Potential Growth Vertical

APT Protection Gathers Steam in DNS Security

DNS Firewall for Minimizing the Impact of APT Attack

Sandbox: The Dedicated Environment for APT Protection

Cloud-based Sandbox Enables More Effective Protection

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2fka97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment