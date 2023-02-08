High Barrier Packaging Films Market Worth USD 19,345 Million by 2030 Witness a CAGR of 6.60% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Barrier Packaging Films Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ High Barrier Packaging Films Market Information by Application, Technology, Region, Material, and Product Type - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.60% CAGR to reach USD 19,345 Million by 2030.

Market Scope

High-barrier packaging film is considered an upscale choice packaging element for preserving product quality and freshness. A flier, we utilize high-barrier packaging to keep the package moisture & air, and other elements sealed off from the ingredients inside the flexible bag or pouch. The global market for high-barrier packaging films has demonstrated massive development in recent years. The primary parameter boosting the market performance is the escalating demand for packet pouches and bags in the global food & beverage, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics sectors. The comprehensive market analysis offers detailed insights into the optimistic evaluation of the business market. High-barrier films primely provide products with the required characteristics and support to grow the shelf life of the packed products. It also supports making the design recyclable with all levels concerning the similar polymer family. In addition, high-barrier films have an inscrutable resilient structure and are co-extruded.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 19,345 Million CAGR 6.60% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Technology, Region, Material, and Product Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The demand for packet pouches and bags in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The international High-Barrier Packaging Films Market analysis provides an optimistic evaluation of the business market.



Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global market for high-barrier packaging films includes companies such as:

Huhtamaki Group (Finland)

Sealed Air Corporation (U.S)

Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Printpack Inc. (U.S)

Linpac Packaging Limited (U.K)

The Mondi Group (Austria)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S)

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria)

Bemis Company Inc. (U.S)

Among others.





Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for high-barrier packaging films has demonstrated massive development in recent years. The primary parameter boosting the market performance is the escalating demand for packet pouches and bags in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics sectors across the globe.

Moreover, factors such as preference for ready-to-consume food, busy lifestyle, increase in the demand for comfort products, huge demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook, escalating demand for food delivery at workplaces or home, and increase the extended shelf life are also likely to have a positive impact on the performance of the market over the coming years.

Moreover, factors such as preference for ready-to-consume food, busy lifestyle, increase in the demand for comfort products, huge demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook, escalating demand for food delivery at workplaces or home, and increase the extended shelf life are also likely to have a positive impact on the performance of the market over the coming years.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may restrict the performance of the global market for high-barrier packaging films. The primary hurdle for the market's growth is the increasing harm to the environment by the utilization of different plastic elements such as polypropylene, propylene, and polyethylene. Furthermore, the imposition of several global government policies is also likely to limit the market's growth over the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard in the shape of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on most industry sectors. Considering the rapid spread of the infectious disease, several governments across the globe announced partial or complete lockdowns for quite a long time. Consequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for vehicles and travel restrictions imposed, the high-barrier packaging films market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is anticipated to experience substantial development over the forecasted timeframe.

Segment Analysis

Among all the materials, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC or vinyl) segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for high-barrier packaging films over the assessment era. The segment's growth is ascribed to the aspects such as its versatile material nature and cost-effectiveness.

Among all the products, the plastic pouches and bags segment is anticipated to secure the lead across the global market for high-barrier packaging films over the coming years.

Among all the technologies, the barrier coatings segment is predicted to hold the top position across the global market for high-barrier packaging films over the coming years.

Among all the application areas, the flexible packaging for cosmetics and personal care product segment will likely dominate the global market for high-barrier packaging films over the assessment years.



Regional Analysis

The global high-barrier packaging films market is analyzed across five major regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis reports imply that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to secure the top spot across the global market for high-barrier packaging films over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the regional market expansion is the growing industrialization and urbanization across developing economies such as China and India. Furthermore, the lower labor cost and the availability of unprocessed materials are also predicted to positively impact the regional market's development over the assessment era. The region has China as the leading growth contributor, with the highest share across the regional market.

The North American regional high-barrier packaging films market is anticipated to showcase significant development over the coming years.



