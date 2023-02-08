Currie Rose Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 14th

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currie Rose Resources (TSXV: CUI), a critical minerals company with an advanced-stage vanadium project in Queensland, Australia, today announces that Mike Griffiths, President, CEO & Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 14th, 2023.



DATE: February 14th, 2023

TIME: 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET

LINK TO REGISTER: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Why you should consider Currie Rose:

Vanadium is on the critical minerals list, is a great alternative to lithium batteries, essential to global economic security and transition to a low carbon economy. Demand largely outweighs supply.

list, is a great alternative to lithium batteries, essential to global economic security and transition to a low carbon economy. Demand largely outweighs supply. Expansive sedimentary oxide vanadium project located in the North Queensland Vanadium Hub, with NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Cambridge Resource of 144.87Mt @0.33% V 2 O 5 and Indicated of 61.33Mt @0.34% V 2 O 5 .

sedimentary oxide vanadium project located in the North Queensland Vanadium Hub, with NI 43-101 compliant . Historic Cambridge Deposit occupies easterly extension of the neighbouring Lilyvale Deposit which is in the feasibility stage.

which is in the feasibility stage. Good infrastructure and existing road access. The Queensland Government is allocating an initial A$10 million to support development of a common user facility to process vanadium concentrate domestically at Townsville.

and existing road access. The is allocating an initial A$10 million to support development of a common user facility to process vanadium concentrate domestically at Townsville. Stage 1 Cambridge Deposit metallurgical testwork is underway. Stage 2 is planned for early Q2 2023 and will work towards developing a processing flowsheet for a feasibility study.

is underway. Stage 2 is planned for early Q2 2023 and will work towards developing a processing flowsheet for a feasibility study. Advanced drill program planning is underway to update Cambridge Resource with infill drilling as well as test out new targets.

About Currie Rose Resources

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals explorer and developer focused on identifying high-value assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company’s immediate focus is the advanced, district-scale North Queensland Vanadium Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQVP hosts NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Cambridge Resource of 61.33 Mt @0.34% V 2 O 5 and Inferred Resource of 144.87 Mt @0.33% V 2 O 5 as well as estimated MoO 3 grade of 239.7ppm. Resource is open for expansion. The Project also hosts multiple other drill-ready targets that represent large areas of underexplored, prospective vanadium-rich host strata. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.

