Absci Deepens Scientific Advisory Board to Accelerate Generative AI Drug Creation

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board with three world-class scientific leaders: Victor Greiff, Ph.D., Timothy Lu, MD, Ph.D., and Hubert Truebel, MD, Ph.D., MBA. These renowned leaders in AI drug design, synthetic biology, and translational medicine, respectively, will play a pivotal role in helping Absci continue to pioneer AI drug creation in its mission to create better biologics for patients, faster.



“We’re proud that our work in AI drug creation has attracted some of the most respected leaders in their fields to join us,” said Dr. Andreas Busch, Chief Innovation Officer at Absci. “It will take the best team in the industry to create life-changing medicines at unprecedented speed, and these three new SAB members reflect Absci’s leading approach to integrating AI and wet biology to create development assets. Dr. Greiff’s expertise in developing machine learning models for in silico antibody design, Dr. Lu’s expertise in biological engineering, and Dr. Truebel’s work in translational medicine give us invaluable expertise that will strengthen Absci’s leadership in in silico drug creation.”

Dr. Victor Greiff is an Associate Professor of Systems Immunology at the University of Oslo. Dr. Greiff’s group develops machine learning and experimental tools for analyzing antibody and T-cell repertoires to facilitate the in silico design of immune receptor-based immunodiagnostics and immunotherapeutics. Dr. Greiff earned his Ph.D. from Humboldt-University Berlin, Germany, and conducted his postdoctoral research in the laboratory of Sai T. Reddy at ETH Zürich, Switzerland. A recognized expert in the in silico design of immune receptor-based therapies and diagnostics, Dr. Greiff currently serves as the Executive Sub-committee Chair of the Adaptive Immune Receptor Repertoire Community of The Antibody Society.

“Absci’s ability to create and validate antibodies from scratch with AI highlights the breakthrough research occurring at Absci,” said Dr. Greiff. “In silico drug design requires vast amounts of high-quality wet lab datasets to effectively build and train generative AI models. The biological data that Absci has accumulated and continues to produce at an incredible scale gives them a major advantage in creating medicines of the future, and together I am confident we can advance breakthrough new medicines for patients in need.”

Dr. Timothy Lu is a biotech entrepreneur and Associate Professor of Biological Engineering and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Dr. Lu has served as a co-founder and Scientific Advisory Board member to many biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. Dr. Lu earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and his Ph.D. jointly from MIT and Harvard University. Dr. Lu is a core member of the Synthetic Biology Center at MIT and an Associate Member at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

“Absci is harnessing generative AI to pioneer the next frontier of antibody drug discovery to deliver better drugs to patients faster,” said Dr. Lu. “The company has already demonstrated unique capabilities in integrating its wet lab capabilities with AI to rapidly create biologics that are more likely to have higher clinical success rates. I look forward to helping them progress their pipeline and bring new drugs to the clinic at incredible speeds.”

Dr. Hubert Truebel is the Chief Medical Officer & Head of Clinical Development at AiCuris. With his 20+ years of academic and industry experience, Dr. Truebel brings an extensive track record of progressing a wide variety of innovative therapeutics through clinical development, agency approval, and ultimately to patients. Dr. Truebel has held numerous leadership roles at leading pharmaceutical companies, most recently as SVP & Head of Translational Medicine for Bayer Pharma R&D. He received his M.D. from Johannes Gutenberg University, his postdoctoral training at Yale University Medical School, and his MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“Absci’s ability to identify novel drug targets, create and optimize high-potential biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process is truly unique in drug creation,” said Dr. Truebel. “Absci’s approach can potentially reduce preclinical development timelines and increase the probability of success in the clinic. Joining Absci’s Scientific Advisory Board alongside Dr. Greiff and Dr. Lu will bring us one step closer to the vision of breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button.”

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unlocks the potential to shorten preclinical development timelines and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Our vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), Twitter (@Abscibio), and YouTube.

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website ( www.absci.com ) and our investor relations website ( investors.absci.com ), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. The information that we post on these websites and social media outlets could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website and social media postings, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or social media postings, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Absci Forward-Looking Statements

​Certain statements relating to Absci in this press release that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements containing the words “will,” “aim,” “continue,” “may,” “pursues,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “forecast,” “objective,” “goal,” “estimates,” “expects,” “progress,” and “intends,” or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding technology development efforts, the effective incorporation of our technology in drug design and discovery to accelerate drug development, and progress towards in silico antibody design and creation, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and we make this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and, furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to effectively collaborate on strategic activities with our partners; along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

investors@absci.com