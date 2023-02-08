Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Delta Syndrome (APDS) Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and LFB Biomedicaments

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Delta Syndrome (APDS) Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR of 6.2% and generate the highest revenue by 2030. Growth Plus Reports in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase Delta Syndrome (APDS) Market by Treatment (Antibiotic Prophylaxis, Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. Owing to the rise in genetic testing and growing initiatives to develop novel drugs for APDS, states Growth Plus Reports.

Market Drivers

Genetic testing has enabled the diagnosis of more activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome cases, resulting in an increased demand for treatments and thus driving the growth of the activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market. Governments around the world have stepped up to meet this demand by allocating funds and support for research and development of treatments for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. This has resulted in a higher number of clinical trials and improved availability of funding for these trials, leading to a surge in the development of treatments for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. Additionally, the existence of a strong product portfolio like Leniolisib and Nemiralisib is driving the activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market. There is a considerable unmet demand for therapies for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome since this condition currently has limited treatment options, boosting the expansion of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market. Pharmaceutical corporations, biotech firms, and academic institutions are collaborating more frequently to create treatments for APDS, which is also anticipated to spur the growth of the activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market.

The global activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market has been analyzed from two perspectives: Treatment and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Segmentation’

The global market for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) is segmented into:

Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy

Selective Pi3k Inhibitors

Antibiotic Prophylaxis (Idelalisib)

In 2021, the activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market was dominated by the segment for antibiotic prophylaxis. The segment for antibiotic prophylaxis is further divided into subsegments for rituximab, rapamycin, and other drugs. The prevalence of infections in people with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome can be decreased with antibiotic prophylaxis. By decreasing the risk of infections, prophylaxis can improve the quality of life for those with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome, thus promoting the segment's growth. Antibiotics can assist people with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome to maintain their immune function by lowering their infection burden. The use of antibiotic prophylaxis is an effective and cost-efficient strategy for managing infections in individuals with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome, driving growth in this segment. Regular antibiotic treatment can help reduce infection consequences in people with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome, promoting the segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market in 2021, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The amount of research and development in North America is growing due to the region's access to cutting-edge technology and research facilities for genetic disorders. The growing awareness of the ailment and increased regional diagnostic rates promote regional growth.

Furthermore, the region's expansion is fueled by North America's robust healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. The well-established pharmaceutical industry and generous regulatory environment also support regional expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing regional growth will be fueled by increased collaboration between pharmaceutical businesses in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR rate during the forecasting years due to the rising adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investment in research and development for new drugs in the region. The countries in the Asia Pacific are increasingly introducing favorable regulations and reimbursement policies, supporting the regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) market are:

Genentech, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pharming Group NV

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Grifols SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

CSL Behring

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

LFB Biomedicaments

