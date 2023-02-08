CGS Selected as an IT & Technical Training Top 20 Company for the Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that the company has been selected as a 2022 Top IT & Technical Training Company. The award, which CGS has earned for the last seven consecutive years, was presented by Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, and their Top IT Training List is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of IT training providers.

The companies that made the exclusive list were selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.



Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market.



Client and customer representation.



Business performance and growth.

“The Top 20 IT & Technical Training organizations are innovative providers that continuously grow and adapt to the training needs of their learners,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These providers continue to upscale their IT content to compete with the ever-changing market. With advancing technologies and modalities, these organizations take an immersive approach by offering virtual labs and virtual instruction, as well as enhancing tools to make programming and IT more relatable and easier to follow.”

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized for the seventh year in a row by Training Industry for innovation and impact in the technical training market, and for our client representation,” said Doug Stephen, president of the enterprise learning division of CGS, Inc. “Our customers and their training needs are our top priority, and we are focused on utilizing the latest technologies, including mixed reality and machine learning, to build the most comprehensive solutions to fill all of their remote learning and training requirements.”

ABOUT CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

